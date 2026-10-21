Vikings Insider Names Price For Pro Bowl Defender: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be active leading up to the NFL’s November 10 trade deadline. One name floated around for the Vikings has been a Philadelphia Eagles defensive star. The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reported what it would take for the Vikings to land a premier defensive player.

Carter has been an extremely productive defensive player for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. He has recorded 16 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks across six games. The Georgia Bulldogs product has been a defensive force ever since he entered the NFL. He would certainly be able to make an impact on the Vikings’ defense.

In the meantime, Goessling set a price point on what it would take for the Vikings to land Carter.

Goessling was also asked if he thinks two 3rd-round picks would get a trade done for Jalen Carter: “Probably, yes.”

Jalen Carter Has Been Defensive Star

Carter has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL since he entered the league. During his first four seasons in the league, he has recorded 124 combined tackles, 16.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles in 50 games.

His best season to date came in 2024. He had 42 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits, and to forced fumbles. The playmaker did all of that over the course of 16 games. He established his dominance that year, and he has been a major piece of the Eagles defense ever since.

His aggressive play style could fit in with a Brian Flores-led defense. Carter could give the Vikings an official interior weapon. When you look at what he has done, he has five tackles for loss and three forced fumbles through the first six weeks of the season. This could undoubtedly help the Vikings linebackers be able to play at a high level.

In addition to what he can bring statistically, he can also make things easier for the Vikings linebackers. His ability to command attention from opposing offensive lines could give the Vikings linebackers opportunities to run free.

Carter Would Immediately Help Vikings

This would certainly be a solid addition for a Vikings defense that is extremely aggressive. Having Carter in the fold would also signify that the Vikings are prepared to load up for a deep playoff run. The team itself is in a strong position to make some noise over the course of this season. They have an explosive offense and a defensive unit that is one of the best in the NFL.

There will certainly be rumors about who the Vikings can acquire at the trade deadline. It will be interesting to see if Carter is a name that is brought back up over the course of the next couple of weeks. That price point is not necessarily the worst in the world for a team that is looking to continue to add to its defense.

The trade deadline is always fun for speculation, and this would be another opportunity for the Vikings to make some noise.