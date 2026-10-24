Vikings Jake Golday Isn’t Playing; Why 2nd-Round Pick Is Benched

The Minnesota Vikings spent a second-round draft pick on linebacker Jake Golday, who also has a history in college as a pass-rushing defensive end. So why has he played just seven defensive snaps all season?

The most immediate answer is that Golday isn’t the player Minnesota thought he was. But ruling Golday a bust just six games into his NFL career ignores the nuance of what’s happening on Minnesota’s defense this season.

The Vikings’ defensive unit is currently the No. 2-ranked group in the league heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and coordinator Brian Flores runs a notoriously complex scheme that relies on communication skills and instinct built over time and experience.

Draft writer Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated offered his explanation as to why the Vikings haven’t utilized Golday.

“Golday looked outstanding throughout the preseason, but it’s notable when a second-round rookie isn’t playing any regular-season snaps,” Melo wrote on Friday. “Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has put him on the field just seven times. Now, it’s difficult to crack this 5-0 lineup right now. Golday also played defensive end in college before making the transition to linebacker, so it’s totally normal for his acclimation period to be taking a bit longer.”

Dallas Turner, Vikings Edge-Rushers Playing at High Level Through Week 6

Minnesota might have used Golday more frequently if the team’s outside linebackers were not playing as well as they have throughout the team’s undefeated start.

Dallas Turner, a first-round pick in 2024, had to wait his turn for two full years before he became a full-time stater in 2026 after the team traded Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles during this year’s draft for two third-round selections in return.

But Turner has blown up this season, producing 32 total pressures (4th in the NFL), 17 quarterback hurries (6th) and nine QB hits (5th), per Pro Football Focus. He also has 5.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles on the season.

Eight-year veteran Andrew Van Ginkel has also performed well this season, tallying four sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble through five games. As a result, there has not been a need for Golday’s versatility on the edge of the defense.

Vikings’ Inside Linebackers Also Performing Well Through Undefeated Start

Furthermore, Minnesota’s inside linebackers have been playing exceptionally well also through the undefeated start.

Blake Cashman ranks 10th in Pro Football Network’s player impact scores, while Eric Wilson ranks 44th in the same category among linebackers.

Because of how well the linebacking corps has played specifically, and how well the Vikings defense has performed as a whole, there simply has been minimal need for Golday in the defense to this point.

That doesn’t mean he won’t see more action as his experience level grows and his play progresses as the season continues on. And, of course, there is also the chance that Minnesota battles injury within the position group in the future, which will create opportunities for Golday that have not yet been available.

Golday has appeared on 95 special teams snaps to this point and will likely have a bigger role in the defense in the future, be that this year or in seasons to come.