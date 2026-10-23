Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Trade Rumors Take Another Turn

The Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated at 5-0, yet one of their free-agent additions has drawn outside interest as a trade candidate ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead’s club is exploring wide receiver help after Davante Adams suffered a ruptured hamstring.

Adams is expected to miss six to 10 weeks, creating a void in an offense that has already dealt with other injuries.

Breech listed Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings among five potential targets for the Rams, noting that Jennings “would probably enjoy a return to the NFC West.”

“Jennings might show some patience, but if he doesn’t start getting the ball soon, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him quietly ask for a trade,” Breech wrote. “The veteran receiver caught 55 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns while playing for the 49ers last season, and he would probably enjoy a return to the NFC West, whether that’s with the 49ers or Rams.”

Los Angeles Rams Could Eye Jauan Jennings as Temporary Solution

The Rams entered the season as Super Bowl favorites but sit at 2-4 after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals in which Adams was hurt.

ESPN reported that Los Angeles plans to “at least explore the possibility of trading” for a receiver before the deadline.

Jennings, who signed a one-year deal with Minnesota in May, has caught only two passes for nine yards through five games. That production falls well short of the 55 receptions, 643 yards and nine touchdowns he posted for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025.

Defenses focused on Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison were expected to create opportunities for Jennings, yet the ball has rarely found him.

Minnesota Vikings Assess Depth Amid Frustration

Jefferson publicly urged patience this week, telling reporters that Jennings “wants that ball” and that opportunities will come. Video from a recent game showed Jennings visibly upset after not receiving a target while open in the end zone.

From Minnesota’s standpoint, the Rams’ interest arrives at a complicated moment.

The Vikings lead the NFC North and rank near the top of the league in scoring defense, but their passing attack has ranked near the bottom of the NFL. A deal could return a mid-to-late-round draft pick for a player on a short-term contract who has not factored into the offense.

However, trading Jennings to an NFC West team would strengthen a potential playoff opponent while thinning an already limited receiving room behind Jefferson and Addison.

Minnesota also faces the undefeated 49ers later this season, adding another layer to any discussion involving a former San Francisco player.

With three weeks until the deadline, the Vikings must decide whether Jennings’ limited role justifies moving him or whether Kevin O’Connell’s offense simply needs more time to integrate the veteran. For now, the Rams represent one of the clearest reported landing spots should Minnesota choose to listen.