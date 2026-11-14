Vikings Mocked for JJ McCarthy Trade After Kirk Cousins Deal

The Minnesota Vikings ostensibly solved their quarterback issues by dropping a third-round pick for Kirk Cousins at the NFL trade deadline earlier this week, but they could have avoided spending that draft capital in multiple different ways, including holding onto third-year signal-caller and former No. 10 overall pick in 2024 JJ McCarthy.

One day before Cousins reunited with the Vikings, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell took a playful shot at Minnesota in a social media post that mocked the Vikings following their 23-6 home loss to the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

“Imagine if the Vikings had a quarterback like JJ McCarthy,” Barnwell posted to X during the New York Giants‘ game against the Washington Commanders on “Thursday Night Football.”

JJ McCarthy Has Played Well for Giants, but Came Up Short Late Against Commanders in Week 10

Barnwell’s jab came two days after the Vikings dealt for Cousins and during what was mostly a strong showing from McCarthy in his first home start for the Giants this season.

Minnesota traded the 23 year old signal-caller to the NFC East in late September for just a fifth-round pick after the team named Kyler Murray its starter prior to any preseason action and then demoted McCarthy to third-string status behind Carson Wentz ahead of Week 1.

McCarthy began his tenure with the Giants with a 2-0 record as the starter, with both wins coming on the road against the Houston Texans and then the Philadelphia Eagles. He was also better than average against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, completing 23-of-36 passes for 293 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

However, McCarthy’s turnover came on the Giants’ final offensive play of the game after the Commanders scored a go-ahead touchdown with just under one minute to play in the fourth quarter.

The former Vikings QB, who started just 10 games across two-plus years in Minnesota, was unable to execute late on the team’s final drive and force overtime with a field goal or secure the win with a touchdown.

McCarthy’s anti-climactic finish to what was otherwise a solid game, which also included six rushes for 34 yards, took some of the wind out of Barnwell’s snarky social media comment.

Kirk Cousins Will Start for Shorthanded Vikings Offense Against Packers in Green Bay

Meanwhile, the Vikings have moved beyond McCarthy after dealing for Cousins who will finish the year as Minnesota’s starter assuming health.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell on Friday named Cousins QB1 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field for Week 10. Murray will miss his second straight contest with a hamstring injury, while Wentz will fill the backup QB role. Max Brosmer will serve as the emergency QB3 in the contest.

The Vikings will be shorthanded on offense against a quality Packers defense, as both tight end TJ Hockenson and wide receiver Jauan Jennings are out due to injuries. Wideout Jordan Addison also hurt his thumb during practice on Friday and is questionable heading into Cousins’ 2026 debut in purple and gold.