NFL Insider Calls on Ex-Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy to Get His Giants Shot

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has experienced success on a new team this season. The Vikings might see their No. 10 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, JJ McCarthy, start behind center for a new organization soon too.

McCarthy attempted his first pass with the New York Giants in Week 6 versus the New Orleans Saints. McCarthy replaced a benched Jameis Winston on Sunday and played well in relief, which has sparked a quarterback debate in New York this week.

On Tuesday, though, ESPN’s Ben Solak argued there’s no debate — McCarthy should start the rest of the 2026 season for the Giants.

“There are sufficient tools here for starting quarterback play, and it is a reasonable assumption to make that McCarthy will be better outside of Minnesota, where off-field frustration and narratives had a big impact on his growth,” Solak wrote. In much the same way that the Ravens tried to get one more play off against the Cowboys and ended up winning the game because of it, the Giants would be well served going for that one-in-a-thousand shot that McCarthy can end this season a serviceable starting quarterback worth backing up Dart, challenging him for a starting job or trading him in the 2027 offseason.

“I’m not sure they have much else better to do with their year but that.”

Against the Saints, McCarthy completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards. He also had one touchdown and one interception while averaging 11.6 yards per attempt.

Will Giants Start Former Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy?

Getty ESPN’s Ben Solak argued the New York Giants should start quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the rest of the 2026 NFL season.

Without Jaxson Dart the rest of the season, the Giants appear to have two options behind center. They could start Winston and compete in the very weak NFC East and perhaps host a playoff game in the first round. Or, they could see if McCarthy can fulfill his draft stock,

Solak couldn’t have been anymore clear which option he would choose.

“Winston was benched in the fourth quarter for trade acquisition J.J. McCarthy, who is much younger (23) and (at this stage in their respective careers) more physically gifted — he has as good of an arm, but with far superior movement skills,” wrote Solak. “Winston has no chance of being a long-term answer at quarterback, but McCarthy has a shot, however slim it might be.”

In other words, the Giants could compete this season with an inconsistent veteran. Then, they would turn back to Dart next season. Or, they could start McCarthy and compete anyway if he plays well. In that scenario, the Giants could have a quarterback competition next year or have a young quarterback (McCarthy) with a higher trade value to then flip in another trade.

From the Vikings perspective, there’s probably real fear in the fan base that McCarthy will be better in a different offense. That won’t reflect well on head coach Kevin O’Connell.

But criticism for O’Connell won’t be as loud if the Vikings keep winning this season. That will particularly be the case with Kyler Murray can start being the reason Minnesota is winning.

The Giants sit in first place of the NFC East with a 3-2-1 record. They will face the Houston Texans this Sunday before having their bye week.