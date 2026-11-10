Vikings Get Final Verdict on Jonathan Taylor Trade

The Minnesota Vikings got great news at the quarterback position by trading for signal-caller Kirk Cousins, which was immediately followed by something of a letdown with regards to improving the running back position.

League insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday, November 10 that running back Jonathan Taylor is not going to end up in Minnesota, or anywhere else in the NFL for that matter, ahead of the trade deadline.

Sources: The #Colts have informed RB Jonathan Taylor that he will NOT be traded and the plan is to move forward with him on the roster. https://t.co/JhyGZufYMv pic.twitter.com/8u0jfHzdr3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026

“Sources: The #Colts have informed RB Jonathan Taylor that he will NOT be traded and the plan is to move forward with him on the roster,” Schultz posted to X.

Jonathan Taylor Spoke Recently as Though He Believed Colts Would Trade Him Ahead of NFL Deadline

The news on Taylor from Schultz with less than an hour to go before the league’s trade window closes until spring of 2027 is somewhat surprising given how the Colts running back spoke following what could have been his last game with the franchise two days ago.

“I think you play every game like it’s your last. But at the end of the day, this has been the spot where I grew up,” Taylor told reporters on Sunday. “You really embraced this city, the people and you’re just like, ‘This place helped shape me into the man I am today.’ So I’m very grateful. So if it is (my last game with the Colts), I’m very grateful for the city of Indianapolis.”

“I just hope that [the fans] appreciate and know that I appreciate them,” Taylor added. “And it was a pleasure to put on display not only all of my hard work, but the team’s hard work each and every single week, each and every single year. Just know it was a pleasure.”

Several Contenders Had Interest in Jonathan Taylor at NFL Trade Deadline

It was not just Taylor who appeared to expect he would move on from Indianapolis this week.

“The current belief in league circles is that the Colts will take the best offer that’s on the table as the deadline approaches,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote on November 8. “Sure, the Colts would like to get as much as they can. … But the Colts are likely to take what they can get, with the market for Taylor set by the competition among the teams that make an offer.”

Also interested in Taylor throughout the process were the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals.

That none of those teams will ultimately land Taylor is telling, given that the Giants reportedly offered a second-round pick and a Day 3 asset for the running back, which Indianapolis turned down.