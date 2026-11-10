Vikings Make Trade Inquiry on $262.5 Million QB, but Kirk Cousins Remains Frontrunner

The Minnesota Vikings are doing their due diligence on every quarterback in the NFL who could make sense for the franchise, both down the stretch of this season and for the longterm, which includes Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert.

In fairness, Herbert has been far from a star this season, though he has been generally excellent since entering the league seven years ago, earning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020, two Pro Bowl appearances (2021, 2025) since and finishing top 10 in MVP voting on two occasions (9th in 2022, 9th in 2024).

Easton Butler of Packer Report took to social media on deadline day and reported that Minnesota has checked in with the Chargers as to Herbert’s availability while also ardently pursuing a deal for Kirk Cousins of the Las Vegas Raiders, who is probably far more gettable than his 28-year-old counterpart in L.A.

“The Vikings have called the Chargers about QB Justin Herbert and the Raiders about QB Kirk Cousins,” Butler reported. “The Vikings are trying to swing BIG on a QB today.”

Justin Herbert Trade Will Cost Vikings Multiple First-Round Picks

Big swings cost big assets, and the Vikings will have to spend that sort of capital if they hope to land Herbert or Cousins.

The circumstances for each player are so wildly different that the trade costs will also ultimately prove to be. But from a relative standpoint, both Herbert and Cousins are going to prove exceedingly expensive.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN projected before the season that Herbert’s trade value is four first-round draft picks — and then some.

“Herbert hasn’t yet put together the MVP season that so many people think he’s capable of producing, but just about every coach in football would be desperate to have a quarterback with Herbert’s arm strength and throwing talent,” Barnwell wrote July 16. “Injuries are a real concern (even if Herbert plays through them), but I have him just slightly ahead of Joe Burrow in terms of trade value because of the age gap.”

Cousins could cost the Vikings as much as a second-round pick, with some analysts floating a first-rounder given how well he’s played at age 38 (20 TDs to eight INTs and a 4-5 record) along with how desperate Minnesota’s situation is after Carson Wentz just bombed in an 8-of-25 performance for 81 yards and two interceptions against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

Justin Herbert Trade Represents Multiyear Commitment From Vikings

Poor play has no doubt impacted Herbert’s projected value, as the Chargers are 0-8 and the league’s last winless team. He has thrown for less than 1,600 yards, six TDs and a league-leading 11 INTs and also just hurt the middle finger on his left (non-throwing) hand in a blowout loss to the Houston Texans.

Herbert is under contract through 2029 on a $262.5 million extension, which means if the Vikings drop several first-rounders to acquire him, they will also take on that contract and commit to Herbert as the starter for at least the remainder of this season and probably the next two years.

But a change of scenery could also make a big difference fast, as the Chargers have failed to build even passable offensive lines in front of Herbert over the past several seasons, which didn’t stop the QB from leading his team to back-to-back playoff berths following the 2024 and 2025 campaigns on the strength of 11-6 records.

Los Angeles was also 10-7 in 2022 and made the playoffs. However, Herbert is 0-3 in the postseason, while the Chargers have never won the AFC West during his time in L.A., mainly because of the continued dominance of the Kansas City Chiefs.