Watch Justin Jefferson Take Hilarious Jab at Anthony Edwards’ NFL Aspirations

The photoshoot every Minnesota sports fan has waited for lent itself to some hilarious moments between the Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

The two budding superstars met with ESPN for an exclusive interview and photo shoot to recreate an iconic photo of Randy Moss and Kevin Garnett.

As Edwards and Jefferson talked ball, the Timberwolves star’s competitiveness inevitably came out as he entertained his prospects of playing in the NFL.

From ESPN:

“You ever need a strong safety, let me know,” Edwards says to Jefferson. “You know how we gon’ know you serious?” Jefferson says. “When you take that first lick coming up the middle. You and whoever.” “Me and Derrick Henry,” Edwards deadpans. “WHAAAT?!” Jefferson says.

“We the same size,” Edwards answered in an extended video of the interview. “If I lifted like y’all, I’d be Derrick Henry. I’m 225, and I don’t lift no weights.”

The full moment is captured in the video below with several jabs that Edwards would be moved to tight end or play middle linebacker if he bulked up to play football.

“With the neck pad!” Jefferson cracked.

“Nah uh, I ain’t doing that one,” Edwards replied. “I’m becoming Kam Chancellor.”

Anthony Edwards Vows to Join Vikings, Justin Jefferson After NBA Championship

An Atlanta-area youth football star, Edwards told ESPN that he believes he could have played pro football if he had stuck with the sport before an injury in eighth grade.

The 23-year-old still hasn’t given up on his gridiron dreams, per ESPN:

“If I win a ring in the next three to four years,” Edwards says, pausing to emphasize what was coming. “You’re not going to football,” Jefferson says, shaking his head. “I’m going to play football,” Edwards continues. “No, you’re not,” Jefferson says. “And this gon’ be one of the reasons why — because he think I can’t play football. I’ma come play with you.”

Edwards Football Highlights, NFL Comparisons

Edwards’ comparing himself to Chancellor, the heartbeat of the Seattle Seahawks‘ Legion of Boom defense that led the team to a Super Bowl in 2014, is a sentiment heard often in the Timberwolves locker room.

“He said the same thing to me,” center Naz Reid told ESPN, “shaking his head.” “He say he could play tennis.”

“I’ve heard he can play in the NFL, MLB, NHL,” guard Mike Conley told ESPN, “as he rolls his eyes.”

Edwards’ childhood friend, Nick Maddox, told ESPN that his friend’s football exploits offered plenty of superlatives growing up.

“If it was quarterback, he think he’ll be the right-handed Michael Vick,” Maddox said. “If he was going to be a receiver, he’ll mention ‘Megatron’ Calvin Johnson or Julio Jones. Cornerback, you know he gon’ say Deion [Sanders]. Punt returner, Devin Hester. You say running back, he gon’ say Adrian Peterson.”

Edwards’ belief he could play football is a long-broached topic of other NBA players who could also make the transition.

In the ESPN interview, Jefferson named LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Smart, Luguentz Dort and Minnesota native Jalen Suggs, who played quarterback and led Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis to a Class 4A state title in 2018.

However, Jefferson remains unconvinced.

“Y’all got some athletic guys,” he said, per ESPN. “But when you put on them shoulder pads and helmet, y’all gon’ get hit and you’ll be like, ‘Oh no. This not for me — back to basketball.’ “