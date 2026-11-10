Justin Jefferson’s Future With Vikings Gets Candid Assessment

Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson might be at a crossroads in his career as he’s heading toward a second straight season with underwhelming production by his standards.

Jefferson began showing visible frustration in the Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions, and that only continued in the Week 9 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, in which he had three receptions on 11 targets for 58 receiving yards.

In a Nov. 10 video, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio gave the Vikings an honest assessment of the Jefferson situation amid the team’s struggles at quarterback for the last two seasons.

“The Vikings are wasting Justin Jefferson,” Florio said. “It’s his prime, and they can’t get him the ball. He’s due to make $30 million next year, and he’s going to want a raise, which he deserves. His contract is already below market value.

“Maybe if you’re not going to do what it takes to get the ball to Jefferson more often, you should move him to a team where he has a chance to actually get the ball and maybe win a championship. If they don’t do one or the other, then it’s time for a change.”

Jefferson has had 115 catches for 1,441 yards and has scored six touchdowns in 24 games in his last two seasons, per StatMuse.

Justin Jefferson Showing Frustration On and Off the Field

Moreover, Vikings reporter for The Athletic, Alec Lewis, noted that the frustration isn’t only staying on the field, as Jefferson is showing that emotion with the media, something he was able to hide last season.

“Just hearing him postgame and throughout the weeks, and having conversations with people externally, he is immensely frustrated with this situation,” Lewis said during a Nov. 10 appearance on KFAN. “He finds himself at the microphones week after week, getting asked the same questions and giving the same answers. It has to be infuriating for a guy who, more than anything, just wants to win and compete in these games.

“Part of the frustration last week in Detroit and then against the Bills is that when the opportunity presents itself to compete against teams you’re going to have to beat to make a deep playoff run, they haven’t been able to prove they can do that.”

Vikings Urged to Trade Justin Jefferson as Last Resort

Meanwhile, “Purple Daily” co-host Phil Mackey stated that the Vikings have to do what it takes to land Cousins and let that be their Hail Mary. If they land Cousins and it doesn’t work out, it might be time to consider trading Jefferson this upcoming offseason.

“It’s going to cost a second-round pick,” Mackey said in a Nov. 10 video from SKOR North. “That’s an overpay because we could have had him without giving up any draft capital back in March. Instead, we chose, or you chose, because I wasn’t here yet, to sign Kyler Murray.

“If it doesn’t work, I trade Justin Jefferson this offseason to the Chiefs, the 49ers, or another contender in need of a weapon that would give me two first-round picks and some change for a player I still believe is a Hall of Fame-caliber, high-end wide receiver who’s in the wrong system.”