Justin Jefferson Urged to Demand Trade Over the Next 5 Hours

The Minnesota Vikings are firmly on trade watch as they head into the final five hours before the trade deadline at 4pm ET.

Although the bulk of the rumors have the Vikings adding a player; specifically a quarterback, predicted to be either Kirk Cousins or Daniel Jones; some across the media see the Vikings as potential sellers despite being 6-2.

Especially with regards to individual players themselves who are seen as needing a fresh start. A prime candidate for this: wideout Justin Jefferson, who has not been thrilled about how the offense has gone about its business this season.

Stephen A. Smith Urges Justin Jefferson to Seek a Trade

First Take’s Stephen A. Smith spoke on Tuesday morning about how Jefferson should ask to be traded with just a few hours left before the trade deadline.

“Justin Jefferson…this man should ask to be traded.” Smith said on First Take. “You [Kevin O’Connell] are lucky Justin Jefferson even talks to you. Seriously. Because what he has done to this man’s career.”

Jefferson’s previously Hall of Fame trajectory has been curtailed over the past couple of seasons ever since the departure of Sam Darnold in March 2025, as Smith subsequently asserts.

Justin Jefferson Previously on Hall of Fame Career Trajectory

“Justin Jefferson was on a trajectory…We were talking about Justin Jefferson, and we mentioned Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens. We were talking about a dude whose skills were so sublime, who was so elite at his position, that the trajectory that he was on warranted names like that being mentioned because of the potential. That was a year and a half ago.”

“As far as I’m concerned, the Minnesota Vikings have thrown him under the bus with what they have given him to work with. And if I were him, I would ask to be traded from the Minnesota Vikings.”

Jefferson’s 393 yards in 7 games have him on pace for – if he does not miss another game – a sub-900 yard receiving season if things don’t change in what would be a career low for the former LSU product.

It may well be too late for much to happen before the November deadline, but it is certainly feasible that if things don’t change soon in Minnesota, Jefferson may want out in the offseason.