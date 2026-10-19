NFL Trade Pitch Sees Vikings Take Flier on Speedy RB

The Minnesota Vikings received the opportunity for additional rest during their Week 6 bye. But even at 5-0, they can hardly rest on their laurels.

The NFC North appears to be one of the most, if not the most, competitive NFL divisions again this season. Minnesota will have to keep improving to stay in first place.

One obvious way the Vikings could improve offensively is to add a running back before the NFL trade deadline. Previously, Heavy Sports has suggested Minnesota could target a veteran for additional backfield depth.

With that still a likely scenario, the Vikings should consider adding Los Angeles Chargers‘ Keaton Mitchell to their list of potential targets.

Heavy Sports proposes Minnesota offer a Day 3 selection to Los Angeles for Mitchell. The Chargers might be willing to part with Mitchell for as little as a sixth- or seventh-rounder.

In six games this season, Mitchell has 139 rushing yards. While small in stature, the Chargers running back received significant praise for his speed during the 2023 NFL Draft process.

“Small but speedy,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein three years ago. “He mashes the gas pedal and gets to top speed quickly. He can outflank defenses and chalk up a long run if defenses aren’t ready for him.

“His big-play potential could be hard to pass up for teams needing more juice.”

Why Vikings Could Target RB Keaton Mitchell at NFL Trade Deadline

Getty Could Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell become a NFL trade deadline target for the Minnesota Vikings?

Due in large part to his 5-foot-8 frame, Mitchell went unselected during the 2023 NFL Draft. But he signed with the Baltimore Ravens after the draft.

Mitchell was a legacy player for the Ravens. His father, Anthony, was part of the franchise’s first championship in Super Bowl XXXV.

As a rookie in 2023, Mitchell made the Ravens roster and played eight games. In fact, he started two contests. Mitchell ran for 396 yards on just 47 carries, averaging 8.4 yards per rush. The speedy running back also caught nine passes for 93 yards.

Mitchell came close to repeating those numbers last season when he had 341 rushing yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, in 13 games.

The running back is off to a slow start this season, his first in Los Angeles, but most players are struggling for the Chargers. Even still, Mitchell is averaging a respectable 4.1 yards per rush.

He’s a running back worth taking a flier on for a late Day 3 selection.

Vikings RB Depth After Bye Week

Getty Heavy Sports proposed head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings acquire RB Keaton Mitchell from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Heavy Sports sees Mitchell as a potential trade target for Minnesota because he would provide an upgrade over DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne.

Without Jordan Mason since Week 1, Dallas and Claiborne have been the running back depth the Vikings have behind starter Aaron Jones. But the Vikings don’t appear to trust either running back. Dallas and Claiborne have a combined nine carries in five weeks this season.

Mason had 15 rushing attempts in Week 1.

Without Mason, Jones is averaging 19.4 carries per game at 32 years old this season. That likely can’t continue. Mitchell would give the Vikings another option at a very low cost.

Mitchell is signed through the 2027 campaign, so he doesn’t have to be a rental player. But he also could be if any acquiring team chooses. According to Spotrac, Mitchell will only count as a $1.875 million dead cap hit if released after the 2026 NFL season.