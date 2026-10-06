Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Has Strong Words for Offense, Aaron Jones Sends Fans Message

The Minnesota Vikings have a good deal to figure out on offense, even despite a 4-0 start to the season, which head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed head on during his first media session of the week.

Matthew Coller of Purple Insider reported O’Connell’s message via X on Monday, October 5.

“Kevin O’Connell says he was encouraged by the way they possessed the ball and moved it in the fourth quarter but they have to be more consistent on offense. ‘We have to clean up the things we are causing on our own,'” O’Connell said, per Coller. “Christian Darrisaw in concussion protocol. Donovan Jackson has a meniscus tear that requires surgery and will likely end his regular season.”

The Vikings won their fourth consecutive game of the campaign against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis over the weekend, but did so by a score of 15-10 and did not manage to score a touchdown.

Minnesota probably could have added an offensive TD to the board in the final moments of the contest but instead took a knee at the one-yard line with the contest already in hand.

Running Back Aaron Jones Sr. Speaks Out After Fans Bemoan Offense Amid Vikings’ Win Over Dolphins

Given the Vikings’ decision not to punch in a late TD against Miami, the offense has managed all of one touchdown over its past three games.

The special teams unit has also accounted for a TD, while the remainder of the points have come on 11 made field goals by kicker Will Reichard.

Veteran running back Aaron Jones Sr. spoke directly to Minnesota’s offensive struggles during an interview on Monday after reports of fans booing the unit during Sunday’s home game.

“I would say, just keep supporting us,” Jones said, per the SleeperVikings X account. “Sometimes it may not be the prettiest, but we’re gonna find a way to get it done, and we just need your ultimate support and belief the way that we believe that we’ll get it done. But I get it. You guys pay your hard earned money to come watch, and sometimes they want better product.”

Quarterback Kyler Murray Says Vikings on Brink of Offensive Breakthrough

Quarterback Kyler Murray has been the starter for the Vikings’ in each of the last two outings, a seven-point victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 (23-17) and Minnesota’s five-point win against the Dolphins in Week 4.

He has struggled through most of those eight quarters, though he assured fans that the “door will get kicked down soon” with regards to the offense’s struggles.

“There’s no loss of confidence in that locker room. We understand who we are. We’re missing a couple guys. We had a couple guys … banged up today,” Murray said. “We gotta be better and cleaner, and we will be.”

Minnesota next takes on the Saints in New Orleans on October 11.