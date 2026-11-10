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Kevin O’Connell Issues 2-Word Command to Carson Wentz After Shaky Start

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Carson Wentz quarterback Minnesota Vikings
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 09, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense has struggled to start the team’s Monday night bout against the Buffalo Bills.

Through the first quarter, quarterback Carson Wentz went 1/5 for just 3 yards passing as the Vikings put 0 points on the board.

Speaking to Lisa Salters on ESPN’s broadcast heading into the start of the second quarter, O’Connell issued a pretty clear message to Wentz: calm down.

Kevin O’Connell Urges Carson Wentz to ‘Calm Down’

“We’re trying to get him settled down right now.” O’Connell said to Salters. He’s a veteran player. He’s played a lot of football. We just need him to calm down, get a completion, get our run game going a little bit.”

The Vikings HC also stressed that he loved what the defense was doing, and still retains confidence in his starting QB.

“I love what our defense is doing, competing. We have the field position now. We’ve got to do something with it. But we’ll get Carson settled down. He’s a veteran, got all the confidence in the world in him.”

Could the Vikings Find a New QB Before the Trade Deadline?

Carson Wentz quarterback Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 09, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Wentz is playing in Week 9 as a fill-in for incumbent starter Kyler Murray, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury, which some believe was merely a semi-excuse for a soft benching of the former 1st overall pick back in 2019.

After O’Connell’s comments to, the former Super Bowl champion subsequently went 1/2 for 2 yards passing in a drive that saw the team once again go three-and-out.

If Wentz does poorly for the rest of the game and loses, further questions will arise as to whether the Vikings ought to make a last minute deal to acquire a signal caller before the trade deadline passes at 4pm on Tuesday.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports journalist who covers the NFL (and sometimes MMA) for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in 2022 and has covered the NFL for multiple publications including Newsweek, Athlon Sports and On Sports Illustrated. More about Daniel Arwas

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Kevin O’Connell Issues 2-Word Command to Carson Wentz After Shaky Start

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