Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Gives Clear Outlook on Trade Deadline Approach

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 and are looking to go 6-0 with their Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Nonetheless, the question is whether the Vikings will add to the team ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 10.

Minnesota has a Super Bowl-caliber defense; do they want to add more to it, or perhaps improve their offense to ensure the team can put up enough points to complement the defensive unit?

On Oct. 21, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media and shared the team’s outlook on how they are approaching the trade deadline.

“I think it’s talking about maybe some positions where there could be not only good players available, but maybe some value there as well,” O’Connell told reporters.

“I know he’s really excited about where we’re at as a team right now, but if there’s a chance for us to get better, if there’s a chance for us to improve our team, we’re going to have those conversations as we continue as that deadline kind of approaches. But at the same time, I think it’s important that I have a lot of confidence in this team right now.”

The Vikings have already made one trade in offloading former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy for a 2027 fifth-round pick. It will be interesting to see if they use that draft capital to add to a team that can be a contender in the NFC.

KOC Has Full Confidence in Vikings GM Nolan Teasley

Meanwhile, the person who will need to be working the phones is general manager Nolan Teasley. O’Connell spoke about the confidence he has in the Vikings’ general manager to get any deals done to bolster the team.

“I also have a lot of confidence in Nolan and his staff,” O’Connell added. “I know it seems like it’s months and months and so many months away, but to give him a really powerful draft to be able to put his imprint on this team, I think is important too. So we’re going to have to really gauge what’s best for our team in the present day.

“That’s with a lot of confidence in our group, but also, it feels crazy to say this as the coach. I want to make sure that we’re as smart as possible, just because I have so much confidence in what that group and Nolan specifically are going to be able to do when it comes time to add to our team in the offseason.”

Minnesota Receives Worrying Packers Message

Another reason Minnesota should consider adding to the team is that they could be in a tight race for the NFC North. Both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are 4-2. However, it’s the Packers that have former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber worried.

“Yes, I think [the Vikings] should be worried,” Leber said during an Oct. 19 appearance on KFAN. “They’re getting things figured out on defense, and that’s obviously been a big question mark this whole season. Now it seems like they’re starting to figure it out, and every day they go through the season, Micah Parsons is going to get healthier and healthier.

“So, they add him back to an already pretty good front four that’s kind of figured it out. Their safety play is outstanding. I mean, they might have the three best safeties in the league. So, they do a really good job.”