Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Gets Blunt on Facing Packers at Lambeau Field

After the Minnesota Vikings traded a 2027 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins, all signs point to the veteran QB starting in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Moreover, if Cousins does start against the Packers, it will probably be an emotional moment for him. The last time Cousins played for Minnesota was against the Packers, where he tore his Achilles at Lambeau Field in 2023.

On Nov. 11, Cousins spoke to the media and was asked about returning to Lambeau Field, where he suffered his Achilles tear the last time he was in a Vikings uniform.

“Certainly a special place to play,” Cousins told reporters. “It means a lot to play at Lambeau Field, no matter what the circumstances. Knowing that was where I was carted off and had thoughts of, is this my last game? Is this my last game as a Viking? To be back there wearing the purple and gold has meaning, but you have to go make it mean something with the way you play.”

Kirk Cousins on Learning He Was Getting Traded to Minnesota

Meanwhile, Cousins also shared how he found out that he would be heading to Minnesota for a second stint, recalling the moment in which the Raiders let the veteran QB know that he’s being traded.

“I went in to get breakfast and have my lift yesterday morning, and I was about halfway into my eggs when my phone started vibrating, and it said Klint Kubiak on it,” Cousins added. “I looked at my teammates and said, ‘I have a guess what this might mean,’ although he calls on occasion.

“He said, ‘Are you in the building?’ I said, ‘I am.’ He said, ‘Why don’t you come up?’ My heart started beating a little faster, and I headed up there and talked to John Spytek and Klint. We had a really good conversation, and they were just the pure class they had been from day one.”

Vikings GM on Reasons Kirk Cousins Trade Made Sense

Cousins returns to the Vikings for a second stint after playing for the organization from 2018 to 2023. Moreover, the Vikings also brought in a player who was playing well for the Raiders this season.

The veteran QB has a passer rating of 97.1 with 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine games this season, per StatMuse. As a result, Cousins is a major upgrade at QB for the Vikings over what they currently have with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.

On Nov. 11, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley spoke with the media and shared the reasons for making the trade for Cousins.

“Kirk Cousins made sense for a lot of reasons,” Teasley told reporters. “We’ve had a lot of conversations over the past several weeks regarding a lot of different positions. Ultimately, we saw an opportunity to acquire an accomplished quarterback and improve the Minnesota Vikings.

“There’s familiarity with the offense, the organization, and the coaching staff, along with his level of play and his production this season. Everything just aligned.”