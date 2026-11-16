Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Responds to Kirk Cousins’ Passionate Postgame

The saga of Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins spans almost five years and includes regular-season success, playoff heartbreak, a catastrophic injury, a public breakup, a couple of years wandering in the NFL wilderness without one another and now a tale of reunion and potential redemption at the highest level.

Minnesota looked inevitable against the Green Bay Packers in Cousins’ first game back in more than three calendar years, which ironically came at Lambeau Field where he played the final snaps of his first stint with the team (six years) due to the aforementioned Achilles tendon injury.

The Vikings defense hounded Packers quarterback Jordan Love with 12 QB hits and eight sacks while forcing four turnovers. Meanwhile, Cousins captained a shorthanded offense, which was missing wide receivers Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings as well as tight end TJ Hockenson, to a 30-point day on the strength of 207 yards and two passing TDs.

Minnesota won by 20 points, busted its two-game losing streak in the process and joined the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions in a three-way tie atop what might be the best division in modern NFL history with a record of 7-2 through Week 10.

Cousins held back tears during a passionate postgame interview on the field, to which head coach Kevin O’Connell responded via a conversation with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“I just know what he and what we have been through,” O’Connell told Breer via a text message. “Just really appreciate him, the player he is and the relationship.”

Kirk Cousins Overcome With Emotions After Vikings Defeat Packers at Lambeau Field

Cousins has always proven himself an emotional player and had deep connections in Minnesota, where he earned three of his four career Pro Bowls. That came through in what he said following his return to purple and gold.

“Tearing my Achilles here, and um, it’s been a tough three years,” Cousins said while fighting back tears. “And I was just grateful for the opportunity to play here today and grateful for my teammates and what they did today to make this outcome possible.”

“There’s more to the story being written,” Cousins added.

Vikings Unquestionably Super Bowl Contenders After QB Kirk Cousins’ Return

That story could include Cousins ultimately leading Minnesota not just to the playoffs but to the franchise’s first Super Bowl ever.

Of course, that is jumping a few chapters ahead and there remains plenty of journey to get there, but the Vikings’ dominance on the road over a Packers group that had won five of six coming into the contest is undeniable.

Minnesota fell to Detroit by four points a couple of weeks back, but that was a different team and an entirely different offense. The Vikings also bested the Bears in Week 2 with Carson Wentz under center during a wet slog of a game that should look considerably different when the two teams square off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in Week 18.

In the meantime, O’Connell said the team will continue to get Cousins back up to speed in the newest iteration of his offense ahead of what is the premier showcase of Week 11 on the coming edition of “Sunday Night Football.”

The Vikings will host the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers (8-1) on November 22, with the team that emerges victorious holding arguably the strongest claim to the conference’s top team as the season rounds into its final third.