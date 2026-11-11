Packers’ Matt LaFleur Offers Blunt Take on Vikings’ Trade Offer for Kirk Cousins

Some analysts saw the Minnesota Vikings acquiring quarterback Kirk Cousins as an overpayment. Clearly, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t agree with that take.

LaFleur told reporters during his Wednesday press conference that he was taken back it didn’t cost more for the Vikings to land the veteran quarterback.

“I was surprised they didn’t get more for him quite honestly,” said LaFleur. “I was shocked when I saw what [the Las Vegas Raiders] traded him for.

“It was mind blowing to me.”

Before Tuesday, the Vikings had two 2027 third-round picks. They sent their own, which is projected to be the worst of their two third-rounders, to Las Vegas to bring back Cousins.

The veteran quarterback played his final game for the Vikings in the 2023 NFL season at Lambeau Field. Fitting, that’s where his second Minnesota stint will begin this Sunday against LaFleur and the Packers.

Vikings Landed Good Deal for QB Kirk Cousins?

It’s expensive to go shopping at the NFL trade deadline. Almost every trade is an overpayment.

So it’s not really surprising most analysts viewed the Vikings bringing back Cousins as an expensive move. It’s just the cost of doing business.

The fact the team had no leverage in negotiations only raised the price.

Everybody around the league knew Tuesday the Vikings had a championship caliber defense but issues on offense. If the team wanted to make any addition on offense, especially at quarterback, it was going to be costly.

LaFleur didn’t bring up those factors. He seemed to simply see a third-rounder as little to give up for Cousins just based on what he’s capable of and how he’s playing.

“Obviously, he’s got familiarity with their system,” said LaFleur. “Even if he didn’t, he’s a really intelligent guy, and I think he’s been playing at a high level.”

This season, Cousins posted a 64.1% completion percentage with 2,340 passing yards in nine games with Las Vegas. He also had 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions before the trade.

Cousins played fairly well last season too. But the veteran quarterback is averaging a full yard more per attempt this campaign than 2025.

Cousins led the Raiders to a 3-0 start to the season. He ultimately finished his tenure with a 4-5 mark.

Cousins Faces Critical First Packers Matchup in Minnesota Return

Future grades of whether the Vikings overpaid or underpaid for Cousins will not be on a curve. Whether analysts view the quarterback’s trade as successful will completely depend on how he plays and how much the team wins.

The judging will also start immediately. The 6-2 Vikings will visit the 6-3 Packers in a critical NFC North matchup during Week 10.

Minnesota holds the early edge in the season series this fall. The Vikings came back to defeat the Packers 39-22 in Week 1.

But if Minnesota loses this Sunday at Lambeau Field, it will be the team’s third straight defeat. And despite a 6-3 mark, the Vikings could also fall to last place in the division.

In his first Vikings stint, Cousins went 2-2-1 at Lambeau Field. Over his entire career, he has posted a 6-4-1 mark versus the Packers.