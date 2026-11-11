Kirk Cousins Has Candid Message for Justin Jefferson After Vikings Trade

The Minnesota Vikings have made a major move to reshape their offense, acquiring Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. The trade gives Minnesota a new QB1 and brings some much-needed stability to a position that has been inconsistent.

One player who could benefit most from the move is Justin Jefferson, who has shown growing frustration with the team’s offensive struggles. Jefferson’s frustration was noticeable during the Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions and continued into the Week 9 defeat against the Buffalo Bills.

Jefferson finished that game with three receptions on 11 targets for 58 receiving yards. His production has taken a significant dip over the last two seasons, with inconsistent quarterback play playing a major role.

On Nov. 11, Cousins spoke with the media about Jefferson as the two look to rekindle the connection they had in the veteran’s first stint in Minnesota.

“For me, with Justin, it’s just play to play, play in and play out,” Cousins told reporters. “You’re always going where your reads take you, and Kevin [O’Connell] will always do a great job of trying to give him opportunities. He’s always done a great job of making us look smart. I think that’s what my approach will be again.

“You don’t go chasing things, but you also understand the player that he is, and you go where your reads take you. You know that he tends to make you right when you throw him the ball in his direction.”

Kirk Cousins on Returning to Vikings After Deadline Trade

Cousins also spoke about returning to the Vikings and looking to be a key piece as the team looks to get back to its winning ways after back-to-back losses, which have dropped Minnesota to 6-2.

“I’m grateful to be coming to a team that has a lot of ability, is well coached, and has a lot of promise here in the back half of the season,” Cousins added. “So excited to be a part of it and to hopefully contribute the best I can. But really, it’s about trying to go 1-0 this week and putting in the work today to be able to do that.”

Justin Jefferson Expected to Return to Past Form

Jefferson has had 115 catches for 1,441 yards and has scored six touchdowns in 24 games in his last two seasons, per StatMuse. With Cousins now back in Minnesota, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Jefferson will start producing at a level many expect from him.

“We have every reason to believe that [Jefferson is] going to start looking like the receiver we know him to be, at least to some degree [after the Vikings traded for Cousins],” Smith said on the Nov. 11 edition of “First Take.” “It was an utter disgrace what the Minnesota Vikings have done to him. I called out Kevin O’Connell, and I meant every damn word of it.

“It’s a shame what they’ve done to Justin Jefferson over the last year and a half. You don’t have an all-world receiver like that. He hasn’t looked like that over the last year and a half because he hasn’t had a quarterback.”