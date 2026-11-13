Kirk Cousins Returns Old Number After Gracious Move From Rookie

The Minnesota Vikings traded a third round pick to reunite with quarterback Kirk Cousins as they look to make a bona fide Super Bowl run in 2026.

For (perhaps older) fans concerned that they would have to buy yet another Cousins jersey due to the fact that safety Jakobe Thomas currently occupies the number that the veteran QB used to wear during his time with the Vikings.

However, the team solved the issue on Thursday, two days after the trade, and Cousins will go back to his original #8 jersey.

Thomas moved to the #6 jersey, reportedly for no charge and Cousins returns the number he wore for six years from 2018 to 2023 in Minneapolis.

Kirk Cousins Has Been #8 For Almost All of His NFL Career

Although it is the number most associated with the four-time Pro Bowler, Cousins has also worn other numbers since entering the NFL.

Specifically on one occasion: signing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, the now-38 year old adopted the #18 number with former fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts having been the possessor (and remaining so) of said number during Cousins’ short stint with the AFC South franchise.

Since moving to the Raiders this past offseason, Cousins has regained his traditional number, and now with Thomas’ gracious move, will retain that through the rest of the season – and perhaps longer.