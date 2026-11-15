Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Has Strong Words After Win Over Packers

The Minnesota Vikings needed steady quarterback play to complement a defense capable of carrying a championship contender. After Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz failed to provide the consistency Minnesota was looking for, the team traded a 2027 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins.

Although it’s just one game, Cousins appears to have given the Vikings’ offense a much-needed boost. In Minnesota’s 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, the veteran quarterback completed 21 of 31 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while posting a 94.8 passer rating.

Considering Cousins was acquired on Nov. 10 and had only a few days to get familiar with the offense before facing Green Bay, his first outing was encouraging. Minnesota’s offense found ways to move the ball and put points on the board against the Packers’ defense.

After the win over Green Bay, Cousins spoke to FOX Sports and shared his thoughts on his first game back with the Vikings after the trade.

“There’s going to be a lot of talk about the offense and my addition here, but it’s the defense,” Cousins told FOX Sports’ Kristina Pink. “Our defense just played lights out and kept giving us the ball back. I thought our staff did a great job putting together a plan to allow me to be comfortable, and my teammates made plays and took it off my shoulders. It’s a fun day to get a win.”

Vikings Had to Deal With Short Week, Midweek Changes

Moreover, Cousins spoke about the short week that the team had and putting the loss on Nov. 9 against the Buffalo Bills behind them. The veteran QB also came in the middle of the week, so there were lots of moving parts heading into this game.

“It’s not easy,” Cousins added. “It was a short week, too, coming off their Monday night game. I just have to credit the people around me: Our defense, special teams, coaching staff, and my teammates on offense. I wasn’t going to do it alone, and I’m grateful for these guys.”

Minnesota’s Offense Looks Vastly Different With Kirk Cousins

Meanwhile, during the game, former NFL player Ryan Clark shared his thoughts, noting that the difference in the Vikings offense is night and day before and after Cousins’ arrival.

“After watching Minnesota on [Nov. 9 against the Buffalo Bills] and comparing it to what we’re seeing [on Nov. 15 against the Packers], the difference offensively is startling!” Clark wrote on Nov. 15 on X.

“This offense looked high school-ish in its last outing, and now they’ve put up 17 points in the first half. The improvement is remarkable. They actually look like a professional offense!”

Furthermore, Clark isn’t the only former player who’s seeing the impact from Cousins, as former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell believes that the Vikings trading for the veteran QB is a season changer for Minnesota.

“Kirk Cousins going to the Vikings might’ve just made them the best team in football,” Bell wrote during the Vikings-Packers game on X on Nov. 15. “My goodness, they look amazing.”