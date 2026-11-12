Vikings Get Rough News on Murray, Wentz After Cousins Trade

The Minnesota Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins to be their starting quarterback in Green Bay this weekend at Lambeau Field, but having either Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz on the bench as QB2 would be a nice security blanket in Cousins’ first game back — especially after just five days to prepare for a tough Packers defense.

Unfortunately, the team’s official injury report on Thursday, November 12 did not contain good news regarding the health of either Murray or Wentz who have combined to start all eight games for the Vikings to this point in the season.

Whether Minnesota soft-benched Murray for Wentz on “Monday Night Football” a few days back is up for debate. What isn’t is that Murray has not practiced all week due to a hamstring concern that the Vikings referenced before starting Wentz against the Buffalo Bills.

What’s more, Wentz was been a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury. The only other signal-caller currently in the Vikings organization is second-year QB Max Brosmer, an undrafted rookie in 2025.

Vikings Could Cut Either Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz, but Should Probably Keep Both Through End of Season

Getty Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Minnesota Vikings is most likely to enter the team’s Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers as Kirk Cousins‘ backup.

Wentz is more likely to suit up than Murray on Sunday given that he started the previous game and is only “limited” in practice, while Murray is not participating in practice at all.

At some point, the Vikings might consider cutting one of the two loose. Though, the Cleveland Browns have proven with their stable of Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green that an NFL team can carry four signal-callers in 2026 and be competitive.

Given the history of injuries for both Murray and Wentz, it may be wise for the Vikings to hold onto each player through the end of the season just in case Minnesota needs to play either, or both, of them. Murray is making $1.3 million from the Vikings this year, while Wentz is earning $3 million.

Kirk Cousins Has 5 Days to Catch Up in Vikings Offense Ahead of Showdown With Packers

Getty Quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings is highly likely to start against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 10.

While Murray and Wentz are getting treatments from team doctors in pursuit of health, Cousins is no doubt working furiously to get up to speed in an offense with which he is familiar because he ran it for two years (2022-23), but which has also obviously evolved in the two-plus seasons that Cousins has been gone.

All told, the 38 year old will have just five days to get ready for the Packers before traveling to Lambeau Field, the site of his last snaps in a Vikings uniform and the venue at which he tore his Achilles tendon just over three years ago.

Minnesota (6-2) is currently a three-point road underdog against Green Bay (6-3), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.