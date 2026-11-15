Kyler Murray’s NFL Future Faces Major Questions After Vikings, Kirk Cousins Win

Kirk Cousins needed less than a week to return to the Minnesota Vikings and make an immediate impact. For Kyler Murray, that might be the most concerning development of his NFL career.

The Vikings delivered a commanding performance against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 15, with Cousins providing an immediate boost after arriving in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cousins’ performance was not flawless, but Minnesota looked like a team capable of winning with its new quarterback. The 38-year-old helped the Vikings claim a 30-10 win at Lambeau Field.

It was an impressive turnaround considering the circumstances. Cousins had less than a week to prepare, was playing on the road against a division rival and was missing several important offensive weapons.

For Murray, who missed the game with a hamstring injury, the consequences could extend well beyond another week on the sidelines.

Kirk Cousins’ Vikings Return Raises Questions About Kyler Murray’s Future

Cousins wasn’t exactly a stranger to Minnesota’s offense. He played under Kevin O’Connell during his first stint with the Vikings, and that familiarity undoubtedly helped him prepare for Sunday’s assignment.

Still, his immediate success creates an uncomfortable comparison for Murray.

Murray signed with Minnesota ahead of the 2026 season and beat out J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job. The former No. 1 overall pick was supposed to benefit from a fresh opportunity under O’Connell after his time with the Arizona Cardinals ended.

Instead, the Vikings’ defense has done much of the heavy lifting.

Through six appearances, Murray completed 100 of 154 passes for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also contributed 167 rushing yards, but Minnesota struggled to establish a consistently productive passing attack, according to Pro Football Network’s November 11 analysis.

Cousins, meanwhile, arrived having thrown for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games with Las Vegas.

Now Minnesota has another reason to believe its offense can improve without Murray under center.

And there’s another development that could make Murray’s situation even more complicated.

According to a November 15 report from FOX Sports citing NFL Network, the Vikings discussed a possible contract extension with Cousins before completing the trade with Las Vegas.

Those conversations raise the possibility that Minnesota views Cousins as more than a short-term replacement. The veteran quarterback is set to become a free agent after the season, and the Vikings have a decision to make regarding his 2027 contract situation.

That does not mean Murray has permanently lost his job. O’Connell has not announced such a decision, and Murray’s absence remains injury-related.

But the longer Cousins succeeds, the more difficult it becomes to justify another quarterback change.

Especially if Minnesota continues winning.

Kyler Murray’s NFL Future Draws Baseball Speculation

The uncertainty surrounding Murray has already generated an unusual discussion about his future outside football.

During a November 11 episode of “The Dan Patrick Show,” longtime sports broadcaster Dan Patrick questioned whether Murray might consider returning to baseball if his opportunities as an NFL starting quarterback continue to diminish.

“With Kyler Murray, have we reached the point of, is he a starting quarterback anymore?” Patrick asked, according to Pro Football Network. “And if he’s not, does he want to be a backup quarterback? Or would he entertain the idea of playing baseball?”

The idea isn’t entirely out of left field.

Murray was selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft before choosing professional football. His athletic background makes the possibility interesting, even if returning to professional baseball after years away would present enormous challenges.

Patrick also compared the possibility to Michael Jordan’s decision to pursue baseball during his basketball career.

However, there is no indication Murray is actively pursuing a baseball comeback or preparing to retire from the NFL. Patrick’s comments were speculation, not a report of Murray’s intentions.

The more immediate question is whether Murray still has a future as Minnesota’s starting quarterback.

O’Connell previously described Murray’s hamstring injury as a week-to-week issue, explaining that the Vikings did not want to risk aggravating the injury because of how much Murray relies on his mobility.

“We don’t believe it to be more than a week-to-week kind of thing right now,” O’Connell said, according to the Vikings’ official website.

Murray did not practice during the week leading up to the Packers game and was officially inactive Sunday. Carson Wentz served as Cousins’ backup.

For now, Murray’s recovery remains the priority. But his eventual return to health could force the Vikings into another consequential quarterback decision.

Cousins has already demonstrated that he can step into Minnesota’s offense and deliver results with limited preparation. And with reports that Minnesota has discussed keeping him beyond 2026, the implications are becoming difficult to ignore.

Murray now faces a different challenge: proving there is still a starting job waiting for him when he returns.