Kyler Murray’s Former Backup Explains Why Vikings Stint Fizzled

There were high hopes for Kyler Murray in Minnesota, but injuries and on-field struggles resulted in a trade for Kirk Cousins on Tuesday, which will send Murray to the bench.

Brett Hundley was the backup quarterback to Murray during the first two years of his career in Arizona, and like many, thought the pairing with coach Kevin O’Connell would be a good one.

But after seeing it in action, Hundley said Murray’s strengths and O’Connell’s scheme were a poor fit.

“That offense is built around timing,” Hundley told Action Network. “If you threw Brock Purdy in there, he’d be a great fit for that offense. That’s the type of quarterback. I think Kyler is a great quarterback, but it’s just not a true fit.



“When he was drafted in Arizona under Kliff Kingsbury, the offense was built around him, and that’s where Kyler had his best years. We haven’t seen that (in Minnesota).”

Murray has a Total QBR of 45.7 this season, which is 27th among 31 qualifying quarterbacks.

Cousins, meanwhile, is 12th overall in Total QBR, and is the exact type of quarterback Hundley referenced, so the switch is logical. Cousins has found success in O’Connell’s scheme in the past and should fit it well the rest of the way.

Hundley: O’Connell Didn’t Alter Scheme For Murray

Hundley saw first-hand how Kingsbury tailored the Cardinals’ offense to what Murray did best.

Murray was one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL early on, winning Rookie of the Year and making a pair of Pro Bowls in the first three years of his career.

But Murray went to the Vikings on a one-year deal after being released by Arizona, and Hundley said O’Connell didn’t make wholesale changes to his scheme to accentuate Murray’s strengths.

“When you come in as the No. 1 pick, they will build the offense around you,” Hundley said. “Now you don’t get that luxury. You come in and they say, ‘We’re running this. Do with it what you can. And if you can’t succeed in this and lead us to where we want to go, we’re going to find somebody else.’ It’s not that same pull when you come in as the No. 1 pick. So it’s an interesting spot to be in.”

Hundley: I Thought Vikings Would Rejuvenate Murray’s Career

Before the season began, Hundley saw the track record of turnarounds in Minnesota. Sam Darnold was the most recent, going from retread to Vikings star, and then ultimately winning last year’s Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

Hundley thought Murray would be the next to follow that script, but the lack of a fit with O’Connell torpedoed that chance.

“I personally thought he was going to do a lot better when you look at the Vikings’ past QB history of coming in and revamping their career,” Hundley said. “I said before the season I thought that would happen with Kyler, but I haven’t seen what we’re used to seeing with him.”