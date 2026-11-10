LeSean McCoy Doesn’t Hold Back on Carson Wentz After Vikings Loss

The Minnesota Vikings fell to the Buffalo Bills 23-6 on Nov. 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium and are now 6-2 heading into the final hours of the Nov. 10 trade deadline at 4 pm ET. Although the Vikings lost their second straight game, Minnesota knows they have to make a move for a QB.

Kyler Murray was out for this game due to a hamstring injury, but the former No. 1 pick has struggled to get the offense on an upward trajectory. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz showed in this game that he’s not the answer.

Wentz completed just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards, threw two interceptions, and failed to record a touchdown. His 8.9 passer rating reflected just how difficult the night was for the veteran quarterback.

The struggles eventually led to Wentz being replaced by backup Max Brosmer. Furthermore, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy believes it’s time for the veteran QB to retire and start a podcast.

“The Vikings probably have one of the worst quarterback rosters of all time,” McCoy said on the Nov. 9 edition of “Speakeasy.” “They have a dude who’s little and not good at all, and then Carson Wentz is trash.

“… I’ll be trying to figure out how these guys still have a job. You know what? It’s time for Carson Wentz to start his podcast. When it’s time for you to retire, it’s time for you to get on the podcast.”

Carson Wentz Isn’t Answer for Vikings’ Offensive Issues

Meanwhile, CBS Sports NFL analyst Bryant McFadden noted that Wentz isn’t the answer to the Vikings’ offensive concerns. McFadden walked back his previous comments, noting that the veteran would provide a spark to the Minnesota offense.

“I’d like to apologize because I remember a week ago, after the loss to Detroit, I stated that I felt Carson Wentz potentially could give the Minnesota Vikings better production at the quarterback position and I lied,” McFadden said during a Nov. 9 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.”

“I lied to all of you guys, and I embrace that lie, unfortunately. I didn’t know any better. I apologize because Carson Wentz is not the answer.”

Minnesota Needs Kyler Murray to Get Healthy

Much like McCoy, McFadden also issued a brutal message to Wentz after the veteran offered nothing to the Vikings’ offense in the loss to Buffalo.

“Over a week ago, we saw Baker Mayfield against the Atlanta Falcons have zero completions in that ballgame,” McFadden added to his criticism of Wentz. “He had a better ballgame against Atlanta, without completing a single pass, than Carson Wentz did tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Wentz completed around 33 percent of his passes. He didn’t seem comfortable.

“If you didn’t know any better, you would have thought he was throwing the football with his eyes closed. Kyler Murray has to get healthy. Whatever he needs to do to get his hamstring better and be in uniform, he has to do it. Because if they throw Carson Wentz out there again, good luck finding a way to be productive offensively and help your defense win ballgames.”