Vikings Floated as Trade Partner for $91 Million QB Amid Kirk Cousins Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings are hunting a quarterback on NFL trade deadline day, and while Kirk Cousins is the team’s first priority, there is no guarantee he ends up back with head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Who Minnesota values and can actually acquire should Cousins remain with the Las Vegas Raiders is thus a question of great import with regards not only to the Vikings franchise, but the situation within the NFC North and the playoff picture across the conference as a whole.

One name that could make some sense is that of former first-round pick Marcus Mariota, currently Jayden Daniels’ backup QB with the Washington Commanders (2-5-1).

“Have to wonder if the Vikings call about Marcus Mariota …” Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic posted to X on Tuesday, November 10.

That development, of course, is worth wondering about, as is how Washington might receive such a trade request in the midst of a season defined thus far by what could have been, not what has actually materialized.

Commanders Likely Won’t Deal Marcus Mariota if They Make Any Acquisitions at Trade Deadline

Daniels was hurt enough two years ago that Mariota had to play in 11 games and start eight of them. He has already appeared in three contests this year, including two starts, for the same reason.

The Commanders’ current regime could face the end of the line after this season given how badly the team fell off in 2025 from an NFC Championship appearance the playoffs prior, as well as the inexcusable mistakes that have Washington three games back in the NFC East through nine weeks when the team could easily be closer than that to the rival New York Giants.

Whether Washington is willing to trade Mariota probably comes down to how the team feels about its chances to make a run during the second half of the campaign and threaten for a wildcard playoff spot.

The odds are long, but the Commanders should have a better record than they do, save for late-game mismanagement, and they have been highly competitive against the likes of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in recent weeks.

A good barometer as to Mariota’s availability will come over the next few hours with the Commanders’ first move ahead of the deadline. If the overwhelmingly injured team moves a player for a draft asset, the Vikings have an opening. But should Washington add a wide receiver or a defensive tackle or the like to fill a position of need, don’t bet on Mariota going anywhere.

Marcus Mariota Remains Viable Starting QB in NFL

Mariota has played well this year, throwing for 340 yards, four TDs and zero INTs on 111 snaps. He led the Commanders to a season-sustaining win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 after the team started 0-2 and lost Daniels to another elbow injury.

For his career, Mariota has completed nearly 63 percent of his passes for more than 18,000 yards and has thrown 111 TDs against 62 INTs.

He is currently playing on a one-year deal worth $7 million and has earned just shy of $91 million over the course of his 12-year career.