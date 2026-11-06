Vikings Trade Proposal Lands 6-foot-5 Pass-Catcher

As ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky put it Friday, everything should be on the table for the Minnesota Vikings.

That’s a pretty good summary of how great the Vikings defense has been and how poor the offense has performed this season. At next week’s NFL trade deadline, Minnesota could and should be desperate to find a way to raise the level of its offense to not waste the team’s terrific defense.

Potential moves at the deadline for the Vikings include major trades for quarterbacks or blockbuster ones for All-Pro running backs. But with everything on the table, fans shouldn’t overlook potential minor deals that could have a significant impact.

NFL Trade Rumors’s Logan Ulrich proposed that kind of opportunity for the Vikings before Week 9. On Thursday, Ulrich pitched Minnesota acquiring veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox from the Indianapolis Colts in a draft pick swap.

In the proposed trade, Ulrich had the Colts getting Minnesota’s 2027 sixth-rounder while they send the tight end and a 2027 seventh-round choice to the Vikings.

“The Vikings don’t seem like they have the cash or picks budget to land a player like [Jonathan] Taylor from the Colts. But that doesn’t mean there’s not a deal to be had between the two teams,” wrote Ulrich. “The Vikings came into this year wanting to run the ball a lot more and more effectively. So far, they haven’t been able to due to a few different injuries …

“Trading for Alie-Cox would replace Oliver at least. At 6-5 and nearly 270 pounds, Alie-Cox is a proficient blocking specialist who has carved out a nine-year career primarily because of that attribute.”

Alie-Cox has also registered 131 catches for 1,581 receiving yards in his career. He has posted 17 receiving touchdowns in 133 career games.

Why Mo Alie-Cox Could Fit With the Vikings

Alie-Cox likely won’t move the needle enough with a lot of Vikings fans. The tight end hasn’t posted at least 200 receiving yards in a season since 2021.

This season, Alie-Cox has posted an average of 7.8 yards per reception.

But the tight end should be cheap and available. His blocking could help Minnesota’s struggling rushing attack. Furthermore, he’s another big target for the Vikings short passing game.

“He’s 33 years old and in a contract year, so he’s exactly the type of player the Colts are trying to unload right now,” concluded Ulrich. “He fits right into the wheelhouse of the type of player the Vikings seem to be looking for.”

Alie-Cox would be such an inexpensive target that the Vikings could still make a blockbuster move while acquiring the tight end. But if Minnesota chooses to avoid an earth-shattering transaction at the deadline, at least Alie-Cox would provide something addition to the offense.

Veteran tight end T.J. Hockenson is second for the Vikings with 295 receiving yards. Only Justin Jefferson has more.

But Minnesota lost fellow tight end Josh Oliver to a torn biceps muscle during Week 3. Oliver is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season.

Alie-Cox could fill Oliver’s role, which was the offense’s primary run blocking tight end.