The time could be coming for Jauan Jennings and Odell Beckham Jr., following the updated on Jordan Addison from Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

O’Connell met with the media on Monday, and while recapping the win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, dropped the note on Addison requiring surgery to address an issue with his finger that he aggravated in practice on Friday, which will sideline him for multiple weeks.

As a result, Addison is going on injured reserve, but only the short-term version.

“Tried to see if we could get him all the way to game day and see if we can possibly have him yesterday. But he did sustain a thumb injury, actually a freak thumb injury, in–really, catching balls on air Friday. Aggravated and made a previous kind of thing a little bit worse from something dealt with a little bit training camp, and he’s going to need to get that fixed. It is a short-term injury to get fixed,” O’Connell told reporters on November 16.

“We expect him to be back right around, hopefully, that short-term IR kind of window, but I don’t want to put any time or date on that. But likely also a short-term IR candidate.”

Addison first popped up on the injury report with the finger issue on Friday.

Indeed, this was an issue that caused him to miss time during training camp after O’Connell said the initial injury happened in the same fashion. Addison was on the injury ealier this season with a hamstring injury.

That casued him to miss the Vikings’ Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints. Addison has 18 receptions for 277 yards and 1 touchdown this season.

O’Connell said the former first-round pick was champing at the bit to play in Week 10.

“He wanted to play so bad and wanted to be out there with everything–obviously, the adversity our team was dealing with–and be out there for the guys. But also getting an opportunity to play with Kirk [Cousins]. He wanted to try to go, just couldn’t get there,” O’Connell said befor reiterating his projected timeline for Addison.

“Don’t anticipate it being a long-term. Kind of being something similar to kind of what Donovan Jackson went through, if you guys remember and how quickly he returned from that. But obviously being a receiver and catching the football, a little bit different there.”

If the Vikings plce Addison on IR, he must miss at least four games. That would mean the earliest he can return is in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions at home in Minnesota.

Big Opportunity Ahead for Jauan Jennings, Odell Beckham Jr.

Addison’s injury already opened doors for Vikings receiver Myles Price, who caught his first touchdown from scrimmage (Price also recorded a punt return touchdown this season), and evel allowed Tai Felton to have his best day of the season.

However, it could provide the break that free agent pickups Jauan Jennings and Odell Beckham Jr. have been waiting for.

Jennings also missed Week 10, but O’Connell was optimistic about his return in Week 11.

Beckham has appeared in one game for the Vikings so far this season, logging two snaps in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills after joining the team in October. Without Addison for several weeks, the Vikings could finally give Beckham more run.

Notably, the Vikings only have two more elevations for Beckham, who is on the practice squad, after using one in Week 5 against the Saints. He did not play in that contest.