Analyst Believes Vikings Could Soon Trade Two Contributors From 2023 Draft Haul

The Minnesota Vikings boast a pristine 5-0 record, and their defense deserves a world of credit for the impressive start.

They’ve given up the fewest points per game (12.8) by a wide margin and also allow the second-fewest yards per game.

They also have strong depth across the board on the defensive side of the ball. That has led some to question whether they might ship off a few backups to accumulate more draft capital in the 2027 NFL Draft.

VikingsOnSI’s Trevor Ripley thinks Ivan Pace and Jay Ward could be on the move ahead of the league’s November 10th trade deadline.

“Ivan Pace remains a valuable special teams player for Minnesota, but has been mostly a forgotten piece on defense,” Ripley wrote. “Pace wouldn’t net very much in return, so the Vikings could decide his special teams play outweighs a Day 3 pick. Still, it’s clear Pace’s role on defense has dissolved to an occasional pass rusher for Flores’s hyper-aggressive scheme.”

Regarding Ward, he wrote, “Jay Ward started most of the second half of the 2025 season but now, like Pace, has been limited to mostly special teams play. The Vikings are currently rostering six safeties, and Ward appears to be in the doghouse for whatever reason.”

Pace And Ward Have Both Been Phased Out Of Brian Flores’ Defense

Pace has been limited to 47 defensive snaps thus far, while Ward has played a grand total of two snaps. Considering how much success Flores’ unit has found thus far, there’s little reason to expect anything to change in that regard.

Ward’s lack of impact isn’t shocking with how much depth the Vikings have in the safety room (preseason standout Jacob Thomas has also been limited to only 22 snaps). However, many expected Pace to play a bigger role this season.

Despite reprising his role as the team’s third linebacker (second-round selection Jake Golday has played only seven defensive snaps), Pace is playing roughly half as many snaps as he did last season.

Meanwhile, his playing time is WAY down from when he was a key starter over his first two seasons. However, to his credit, Pace remains one of their best special teams players. That could be enough to stick around.

The Vikings Are Much More Likely To Be Buyers At The Trade Deadline

While neither Pace nor Ward are in a prime position to help Minnesota win games, they are one (or two, in Ward’s case) injuries away from being thrust into the lineup. With the Vikings sitting at 5-0 and hoping to make a run at the Super Bowl, that could be a significant deterrent to trade either player away.

If they move on from either player, then a player-for-player swap would seem more likely. They could also be included in a package that would see the Vikings take a bigger swing on someone who could help them for the stretch run.

The Vikings would obviously like to improve their standing in the draft. They’re much more focused on February than they are on April, though.