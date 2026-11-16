Packers’ Matt LaFleur Doesn’t Hold Back After Loss to Vikings

The Green Bay Packers offense had no answer for the Minnesota Vikings‘ defense as Jordan Love was under pressure all afternoon. As a result, Minnesota was able to come away with a 30-10 Week 10 win over Green Bay on Nov. 15 at Lambeau Field.

Minnesota’s defense recorded eight sacks and four takeaways against the Packers’ offense. Meanwhile, Green Bay’s offense only recorded 220 total yards and went 3-for-10 on third-down conversions.

Furthermore, Love went 17-for-27 on his pass attempts while recording 220 passing yards, one touchdown pass, one interception, and posting a passer rating of 85.4.

After the loss to the Vikings, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t hold back his thoughts on what Minnesota’s defense did to their offensive unit.

“All right, that was a butt-whooping today,” LaFleur told reporters postgame. “This is a humbling league, and today we got humbled. I think they’re a really good football team, and anytime you spot them and turn the ball over four times to their one, that’s a recipe for disaster.

“Give them credit, they do a great job. But obviously, we didn’t coach well enough and certainly didn’t go out there and execute well enough.”

Matt LaFleur Did All He Could to Counter Vikings Pressure

Moreover, LaFleur noted that he was doing all he could, calling plays to get the ball out of Love’s hands quickly to try and counter the pressure that the Vikings’ defensive coordinator was sending at the Packers’ offense. Nonetheless, that wasn’t good enough.

“I’ll be honest with you, I was trying to rack my brain during the game, trying to call anything that could get the ball out of his hands in a timely fashion,” LaFleur added. I just have to take a look at what exactly happened up front because obviously it wasn’t good. Some of those are in the play design in regard to their longer-developing throws.

“I thought they did a pretty good job. They’re trying to pretty much keep an umbrella on the defense. Then they were playing hard outside leverage on our wide receivers on the outside. It was almost like a double on those guys, and we didn’t find the holes inside.”

Packers O-Line Wasn’t Good Enough Against Minnesota

LaFleur also noted that their pass protection wasn’t good enough against Minnesota, noting that there were a couple busted assignments where players were left unblocked.

“We had a couple of busts there,” LaFleur said. “There were times when we didn’t block [Andrew] Van Ginkel off the edge. He’s a known big. I think there were some issues. They do a good job with what they do, and they’re going to fire them from all angles. Certainly, we didn’t have our guys coached up well enough.”

The Vikings defense showed in this game that if they can get average to above-average QB play, that’s enough for them to help the team secure a win. Kirk Cousins gave Minnesota a shot in the arm on offense, as his performance was all they needed to secure the dominant win, which is something the Vikings haven’t had enough of this season.