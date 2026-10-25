Vikings Handed Realistic Trade Idea for Colts’ Jonathan Taylor

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the potential trade destinations in the speculation conversation regarding Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Moreover, the Vikings could push the Colts to become sellers if they defeat them in Week 7.

If Minnesota does move to 6-0 and pushes the Colts to put up a “For Sale” sign on some of their veteran players to recoup draft assets, that’s where the Vikings could look at Taylor to bolster their running game.

Minnesota will get a close-up view of the player and could decide there whether Taylor is worth the price it would likely take to land him. In an Oct. 24 article, Zachary Rotman of FanSided has the Vikings as one of the landing spots for Taylor and put a realistic package that Minnesota could offer.

As part of his trade package, Rotman has the Vikings giving up running back Jordan Mason, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick (via the Philadelphia Eagles), and a 2027 sixth-round pick (via the New York Jets) for Minnesota to land Taylor in return.

“In order to make this dream into a reality, though, the Vikings would need to part with a lot, and we have them doing just that, parting with something similar to what the 49ers did to acquire Christian McCaffrey,” Rotman wrote in his article.

“Giving up a pair of day-two picks and Jordan Mason might seem like a ton, and I’m not going to minimize it, but in this deal, Minnesota would hold onto its first-round pick and already has an extra third-rounder and two extra sixth-rounders, so they have enough capital to be willing to make this deal.”

Vikings Trade Idea for Jonathan Taylor Makes Sense for Colts

Meanwhile, Rotman explained why the Colts would accept this offer from the Vikings even though Indianapolis wouldn’t be receiving a first-round pick, which they are lacking after trading theirs away for Sauce Gardner.

“From the Colts’ perspective, sure, they aren’t landing a first-rounder, but getting a pair of day-two picks (including what could be an early third-rounder from the Eagles) and Jordan Mason, whom they can either flip for something at the deadline or extend, isn’t bad by any means,” Rotman added.

“The Colts are trending in the wrong direction and are unlikely to win while Taylor, a 27-year-old running back, is at the peak of his powers. Selling him now, when they can get a premium pick package like this, makes sense.”

Jonathan Taylor’s Potential Fit in Minnesota Offense

Moreover, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber gave his verdict on whether Taylor would fit head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

“[Taylor] is fundamentally going to change what we do offensively,” Leber said on the Oct. 23 edition of “Sound the Horn.” “We know that he’s fast. We know that he can run between the tackles, around the edge, and he’s a pass catcher, dude. He’s seventh in the NFL in scrimmage yards. Both run and pass, he’s seventh. He’s second in actual rushing yards. The guy’s a beast.

“He’s a legitimate player. Some of the numbers for him: He’s signed through 2028 right now with the Colts. The Colts will take on $10 million next year as part of his dead money in the contract. He has a $21 million cap hit next year, and almost a $23 million cap hit the following year.

“If that’s something that you feel like you can take on and possibly extend and smooth out some of those numbers to make it work, it would be an amazing trade. It might piss off a guy like Jordan Mason, but he absolutely could change this offense.”