Ex-1,000-Yard RB Named Vikings Trade Option as Jordan Mason Decision Nears

The Minnesota Vikings might get veteran running back Jordan Mason back for their Week 7 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts. But the rumor mill still hasn’t stopped connecting the Vikings from potential running back trade possibilities.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Alec Lewis joined the conversation. While Lewis hyped Mason as a quality backup to Aaron Jones, he also dove into potential running back trade targets for Minnesota.

Arizona Cardinals veteran Tyler Allgeier made Lewis’s list of potential Vikings trade options.

Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards as a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. During his final couple seasons with the Falcons, he offered the team a change-of-pace option to Pro Bowler Bijan Robinson.

The 26-year-old signed with the Cardinals during NFL free agency this past offseason. This season, he had 157 rushing yards and a touchdown for Arizona.

Lewis argued the Vikings should consider acquiring Allgeier or a similar veteran running back for additional depth even after Mason returns.

“His presence would alleviate the burden on veteran running back Aaron Jones, who has been a warrior, but additional depth would be advantageous,” wrote Lewis. “The Vikings aspire to contend, and to do so, they must make sure they’re insured in the event of another injury.”

Could Vikings Still Acquire RB After Jordan Mason Return?

Getty The Athletic’s Alec Lewis named the Minnesota Vikings a potential trade destination for RB Tyler Allgeier despite Jordan Mason eyeing return.

The Vikings received great news on the Mason front Monday. Minnesota officially designated Mason to return from IR, which means he will practice Wednesday and likely play in Week 7.

The decision of whether to activate Mason officially from IR will likely come on Friday or Saturday.

This should be a great scenario for the Vikings. Minnesota will have three games to see what Mason will provide its backfield while playing with fellow veteran Aaron Jones. Then, the Vikings can decide whether another running back addition is necessary.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10.

Lewis sees the Vikings still needing another running back even with Jones and Mason. That’s likely due to the team’s apparent distrust in Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas. Those two running backs have received just nine carries combined despite Mason not playing since Week 1.

The Athletic insider argued an electric running back with big-play ability would be the best addition for Minnesota’s offense.

“The Vikings have averaged 3.9 yards per carry, hovering around the middle of the pack in the NFL. Most of the advanced statistics are less positive. For example, Minnesota ranks 26th in rushing yards over expected, according to Next Gen Stats,” wrote Lewis.

“The Vikings could go after a running back with a home-run burst.”

Would Tyler Allgeier Fit in Minnesota?

With that in mind, Allgeier might not be the best fit. The Cardinals running back has averaged 4.2 yards per carry in his NFL career. Since the start of 2025, he has posted 3.4 yards per rush.

His lack of big-play ability was a significant reason why the Falcons targeted Robinson in the first round even after Allgeier ran for 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2022.

Still, it’s certainly not wrong to see the Vikings targeting Allgeier at the deadline. There’s no guarantee the team will be able to land Tony Pollard or Kenny Gainwell, two backs who might fit Lewis’s description a little more.

Allgeier likely wouldn’t cost as much in draft capital to acquire as Pollard and Gainwell. Allgeier is also under contract through the 2027, which makes him not a rental. Furthermore, the veteran is accustomed to sharing the backfield, which he would certainly have to do in Minnesota.

In 67 NFL games, Allgeier has rushed for 2,876 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry in his career. He has also posted 61 receptions, 516 yards and two touchdowns.