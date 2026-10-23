Vikings Get Arch Manning in Way-Too-Early 2027 Mock Draft

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0, so it seems a bit silly even to consider a QB change soon.

Regardless of how it sounds, Kyler Murray is only on a one-year deal. Ultimately, the Vikings will have to decide whether he’s sticking around. It’s very reminiscent of the Sam Darnold situation; therefore, all eyes will be on Minnesota to see if they repeat the sins of their past.

It may not be a sin, however. Kyler Murray could very well price himself out of the Vikings’ budget. Minnesota may be going back to the NFL Draft to take the next guy, as they did in 2024. They can’t be scared to go back to the well after the disastrous era of J.J. McCarthy, and that may come to fruition in 2027.

Vikings Receive Arch Manning Message

Contrary to popular belief, it’s never too early to make a mock draft. Sports Illustrated echoes that sentiment, as Gilberto Manzano threw one together recently.

In the mock draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Texas QB Arch Manning at 30th overall.

“Manning’s season has been dreadful,” said Manzano, explaining the drop in Manning’s stock. “Similarly to Moore, Manning would have been better off declaring for the 2025 draft last April. Sometimes having too much tape can be a bad thing.”

“Perhaps Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell will roll the dice on the 6’4″, 222-pound signal-caller,” continued Manzano. “It’s not a given that Kyler Murray is the long-term option after a sluggish start for the offense, and he could also be a bridge quarterback for a year or two.”

It’s certainly an intriguing proposition. At the very least, the Wilf Family would generate some real revenue in jersey sales. If Manning continues to struggle, his draft stock will be on to keep an eye on. Likewise, Murray could price himself out of Minnesota’s preferred price tag.

Minnesota Predicted to Dominate Indianapolis in Week 7 Showdown

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently made a pick for the Vikings-Colts meeting, and he predicts that it’s not going to be a close one.

“The Vikings defense, which will be well rested after being on the bye, is No. 1 in the NFL in third-down and red-zone efficiency. That’s a nightmare matchup for the Colts’ offense, which is averaging just 4.7 yards per play.

Meanwhile, I’m encouraged by Kyler Murray as he’s coming off his best performance of the season. So far, his passer rating and yards per attempt have improved in each game this season. With the rest and home-field advantage, Minnesota should leave Indy in the dust.”

Sullivan’s final score prediction for Sunday’s game saw the Vikings winning 33-19. With the way the Vikings’ defense has been playing, it’s hard to see the Colts scoring 19. They can’t play a perfect game every week, but these are two teams going in different directions.