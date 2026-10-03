Vikings Injury Forces Another Roster Move vs. Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings will have a familiar veteran handling punting duties when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after elevating Johnny Hekker from the practice squad to the active roster. The decision comes after another week without Brett Thorson, the rookie who earned the job in training camp but has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for the second straight game.

Hekker Gets The Call

Hekker and Thorson spent the offseason locked in a punter competition for the role. The younger punter ultimately earned the nod, yet the hamstring problem surfaced after Minnesota’s Week 2 win over Chicago . Rather than scramble for an outside option, why not bring back Hekker? Having him on the practice squad has come up big last week and now this week. Elevating him for the Dolphins game brings familiarity until Thorson returns.

That familiarity with Hekker proved useful last Sunday in Tampa. Facing the Buccaneers on late notice, Hekker absorbed a full workload and kept the field-position battle manageable during Minnesota’s 23-16 victory. He launched eight punts that traveled 372 yards, good for a 46.5-yard average and a season-long boot of 63 yards. He finished the game with a respectable net average of 41.5 yards. He pinned two punts inside the 20; none resulted in touchbacks, and four drew fair catches that limited return chances.

He also held for Will Reichard’s kicks without any issues. That is also big. Their familiarity, thanks to Hekker being with the Vikings throughout training camp, made the switch seamless.

Johnny Provides Veteran Experience

That production is from a punter who has logged more than a decade in the league. Hekker arrived in Minnesota this spring already carrying four Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring from his years with the Rams , plus later stints in Carolina and Tennessee. His career gross average is 46.8 yards with a net of 42.6, and he has repeatedly shown the directional control and hang time special-teams coaches value. In the preseason battle with Thorson, he averaged 48.2 yards on nine attempts, placed five inside the 20, and uncorked a 65-yarder.

Brett Thorson Timeline

With Thorson’s recovery timeline still unclear, Hekker gives the undefeated Vikings a proven specialist who has chemistry with their kicker. That is bad news for a Dolphins team looking for an edge and its first win. Johnny Hekker will steady the ship as long as is needed for Brett Thorson to return. He could be back next week against the Saints , but Hekker allows them to rest him until the Week 6 bye.

For now, it’s Johnny Hekker with the leg Sunday. Who knows, perhaps Minnesota will even pull out a trick play with Hekker, who has been known to throw a decent ball in situations.