ESPN’s Peter Schrager Under Fire Over Myles Garrett Rams Report

ESPN insider Peter Schrager tried to share a light Myles Garrett anecdote after the pass rusher’s first day with the Los Angeles Rams.

The internet heard it differently.

Schrager posted on X that, after Garrett’s flight, introductory press conference and meetings with Rams personnel, the star pass rusher asked a Rams official whether he could still go to the gym for a full workout. It was framed as a “fun nugget” from Garrett’s first day in Los Angeles.

The post drew major attention, with the screenshot showing 1.8 million views. But the replies quickly became less about Garrett’s work ethic and more about fans roasting the framing of the report.

NFL Fans Mocked the Myles Garrett ‘Fun Nugget’

Several replies took issue with the idea that a professional athlete wanting to work out counted as notable news.

“Breaking news: jacked guy likes to work out consistently,” one user wrote.

Another response was even more direct: “That’s neither fun nor a nugget. What are we doing here?”

Others piled on with the same theme, joking that Garrett had spent the day traveling, answering questions and shaking hands before doing what elite athletes often do as part of their routine. One user wrote, “A professional athlete is working out on a Tuesday?!”

The joke was not really about Garrett. Nobody seemed surprised that one of the NFL’s most physically dominant players would want to train. The target was the presentation, a routine workout being elevated into a character-revealing anecdote.

That is why the post traveled. Schrager was trying to spotlight Garrett’s commitment after a chaotic first day with a new franchise. The replies turned it into a referendum on the way NFL media sometimes packages ordinary athlete behavior as something extraordinary.

Garrett’s Rams Arrival Was Already a Huge NFL Story

The reaction landed because Garrett’s move to Los Angeles did not need much dressing up.

The Browns announced on June 1 that they had agreed to trade Garrett to the Rams in exchange for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. NFL.com described the deal as another aggressive Rams swing, noting Los Angeles acquired the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year while sending Verse and three picks to Cleveland.

Garrett’s résumé is the actual headline. He has 125.5 sacks over nine seasons in Cleveland and noted that he became the franchise’s career sacks leader. He set the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks in 2025 and had been named All-Pro and Pro Bowl seven times.

That context is what made the workout anecdote feel small to some readers. Garrett joining Sean McVay’s team is not a minor transaction. It is a franchise-altering move for the Rams and a franchise-reset move for the Browns.

The Joke Says More About NFL Media Than Garrett

A star player gets traded, lands in a new city, goes through the media obligations, meets a new organization and still wants to keep his training routine intact. For a team trying to sell Garrett as the final piece of a championship-caliber defense, that detail is useful color.

But the backlash showed how little patience fans have for over-polished “first day” storytelling. They did not reject the idea that Garrett is serious about his craft. They rejected the idea that this specific detail needed to be treated like a revelation.

One reply summed up the mood with a joke: “When I do a full work out, it’s only when I have absolutely nothing on all day.”

Another mocked the structure of Schrager’s post, asking whether he knew how “(1/2)” works. Schrager’s original post teased a two-part thread, which only made the replies more eager to dunk on it.

It became a reminder that not every detail from a superstar’s first day needs to be sold as a moment.