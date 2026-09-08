Patriots Face Hidden 2026 Disadvantage Few NFL Teams Will Have to Overcome

The New England Patriots already knew their 2026 schedule would test them on the field. What might be easier to overlook is just how much ground they’ll have to cover along the way.

According to travel figures shared by FOX Sports, the Patriots are projected to travel 27,590 miles during the 2026 season, the fifth-highest total among all 32 NFL teams.

Only the San Francisco 49ers (38,105), Los Angeles Rams (34,847), Houston Texans (28,470) and Dallas Cowboys (27,980) are projected to travel farther.

That puts New England in unusual company and creates a logistical challenge Mike Vrabel’s team will have to manage throughout a season carrying significant expectations.

The Patriots aren’t merely dealing with one inconvenient road trip, either. Their schedule repeatedly sends them away from Foxborough, including multiple trips well beyond the Eastern time zone.

And they won’t have to wait long to feel it.

Patriots’ Travel Challenge Begins Immediately

New England’s season begins about as far from Gillette Stadium as an NFL road trip can take it.

The Patriots open the 2026 regular season Wednesday night against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, requiring a cross-country trip before they even play their first meaningful snap of the year.

It’s an unusual opening week in more ways than one. New England and Seattle will play Wednesday night, giving the Patriots an immediate test of handling travel, preparation and a shortened schedule before taking the field.

The Seattle trip alone isn’t what makes New England’s overall travel load notable, however. It’s the cumulative effect.

FOX Sports’ figures have the Patriots traveling 27,590 miles over the course of the season. That’s 9,189 more miles than the Kansas City Chiefs, who rank 17th at 18,401, and nearly 13,000 more than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who sit 26th at 14,183.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Carolina Panthers are projected to travel the fewest miles in the NFL. Their total of roughly 8,700 miles is less than one-third of New England’s projected distance.

Travel doesn’t determine wins and losses, of course. But NFL teams spend enormous resources managing recovery, sleep, preparation and player workloads throughout a season. Long flights and repeated changes in routine add another variable for a team trying to remain fresh over 17 games.

For Vrabel and the Patriots, that variable will be difficult to avoid.

Only 4 NFL Teams Are Projected to Travel Farther Than Patriots

The Patriots’ place near the top of the NFL’s travel rankings is particularly striking when compared with the rest of the AFC East.

Miami is right behind New England at No. 6, with the Dolphins projected to travel 27,568 miles. Buffalo is much farther down the list at No. 13 with 19,734 miles, while the New York Jets rank No. 27 at 14,038.

That means the Patriots are projected to travel nearly 13,600 more miles than the Jets over the course of the season.

Here’s where the AFC East stands in FOX’s rankings:

5. New England Patriots: 27,590 miles

6. Miami Dolphins: 27,568 miles

13. Buffalo Bills: 19,734 miles

27. New York Jets: 14,038 miles

The difference doesn’t automatically give one team an advantage in the division. Plenty of factors carry substantially more weight, from quarterback play and injuries to roster quality and strength of schedule.

But over the course of an NFL season, margins matter.

New England will have to deal with one logistical burden that Buffalo and New York simply won’t face to the same extent.

Mike Vrabel’s Patriots Have Another Variable to Manage

The Patriots enter the season with plenty of reasons for optimism.

Drake Maye returns at quarterback, New England added A.J. Brown to its offense, and Vrabel enters his second season as head coach with a roster built to contend.

The challenge now is turning that talent into results over an entire regular season.

New England’s travel schedule won’t be the defining factor in whether that happens. It may not even rank among the biggest obstacles the Patriots encounter.

But 27,590 miles is hardly insignificant.

Only four teams in football are projected to spend more time crisscrossing the country this season, while several of New England’s competitors will travel thousands fewer.

The Patriots’ first test comes Wednesday night in Seattle.

Then they’ll turn around and begin the long trip through the rest of a season that will require New England to cover more ground than almost anyone else in the NFL.