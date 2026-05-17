Patriots Get Bad News for 2026 Home Opener: Report

Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots will have a very difficult stretch to begin the 2026 NFL season. It just got tougher.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed former MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers agreed to terms on a one-year deal, sources tell NFL Network,” wrote Pelissero.

“Now entering his 22nd NFL season, Rodgers reunites with Mike McCarthy for one more run in Pittsburgh.”

Two days before Rodgers’ signing, the NFL announced the Patriots would host the Steelers in their home opener during Week 2 of the 2026 season.

With Rodgers back, the Patriots will face one of the greatest quarterbacks in history in that matchup. If Rodgers hadn’t returned, Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar or Will Howard would have been in line to start for Pittsburgh.