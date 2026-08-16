Adam Schefter Hands Patriots Concerning Christian Gonzalez Update

The New England Patriots have been involved in a contract situation with star cornerback Christian Gonzalez throughout the entire 2026 NFL season.

Gonzalez, who has developed into being one of the top cornerbacks in the league, is looking to get paid. He is expected to reset the market among NFL cornerbacks.

As the Patriots continue negotiating with Gonzalez, a new development has come up that provided some clarity about the kind of contract he could receive. The Seattle Seahawks came to terms with cornerback Devon Witherspoon on a four-year, $132 million extension.

With that contract being completed, Gonzalez is likely shooting for more. If New England wants to keep its star cornerback in town, the team will have to open up the checkbook aggressively.

Keeping that in mind, a new update has been shared about the situation that gives Patriots fans reason to be concerned.

Adam Schefter Shares New Update on Patriots, Christian Gonzalez Talks

In an August 15 post on X, Schefter reported that New England and Gonzalez have not made much progress in contract discussions.

“Now that Devon Witherspoon’s deal is done, the market also has been reset for Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, who also is looking for a new deal and has the same agent, Reggie Johnson, as Witherspoon,” Schefter wrote. “The Patriots and Gonzalez have not made much progress so far.”

That same sentiment has been shared throughout the process. Gonzalez and the Patriots seem to be far apart in negotiations at this point in time.

While there is reason for concern that the two sides are still not making much progress, New England still has plenty of time. It would be a shock to see the team to allow Gonzalez to get away.

Looking at Christian Gonzalez’s Tenure in New England So Far

Gonzalez was originally drafted by New England with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He only played four games during his rookie season, recording 17 tackles, an interception, and three defended passes.

During his second season, Gonzalez took a nice step in the right direction. He played in 16 regular season games, totaling 59 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes.

Last season, the 24-year-old star cornerback appeared in 14 games. He ended up with 69 total tackles to go along with 10 defended passes.

Even though Gonzalez only has three career interceptions in 34 games, he has become one of the elite cover cornerbacks in football. He may not be known for his electric playmaking ability, but he finds ways to slow down opposing wide receivers.

More updates are sure to come out in the coming days and weeks. For now, the Patriots and Gonzalez still seem to be at odds over the extension discussions.