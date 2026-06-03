Adam Schefter Predicts Patriots Trade Could Be Coming

New England Patriots wideout Kayshon Boutte could be on the move this summer. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this.

Boutte has been the subject of trade rumors for the past couple months now. Most recently, he was featured in trade rumors for A. J. Brown. The Patriots were able to get the brown deal done without moving the wide receiver. With that being said, the room is crowded as of right now. Moving Boutte would make some room at the position.

Although nothing is definitive, Schefter indicated that the wide receiver may be moved over the course of the summer, during a recent episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast.

“One wide receiver I’m still suspecting that something might happen with is Kayshon Boutte. He has not been there for the offseason program. He has been interested in a trade. I would think that at some point this summer we may get action there. Another deal, Kayshon Boutte going somewhere else. We’ll see how that works out.”

Boutte Has Seen Patriots Stock Rise

Boutte was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He had a quiet rookie campaign, recording two receptions for 19 yards in five games. He was mostly inactive, and used as a depth piece in his rookie season. Patience would be a virtue, however, as he would see his role improve and he would have a breakout year in 2024.

2024 saw him record 43 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a larger role offensively. Instead of being a depth piece, he transitioned to a starting role. He appeared in 15 games, making 13 starts overall. His production skyrocketed as a result. He recorded 43 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns. The highlight of his season was his first career 100-yard game against the Buffalo Bills and the season finale.

The 2025 season saw him take on that same complementary role. The Patriots now had Stefon Diggs as a true top weapon. Boutte was more of a complementary receiver, but he was still able to produce at a high level. Injuries were a problem for him as well, but he was still able to push through. His playmaking ability really shone through for him last year. He recorded 33 catches for 551 yards and six touchdowns. Perhaps the most impressive part about this was that he was able to spread the field. He logged 16.7 yards per catch.

Wideout Room Revamped For Patriots

The Patriots have a revamped wide receiver room in comparison to last season. The Patriots were able to sign Romeo Doubs from the Green Bay Packers, in addition to landing Brown. Now, the team has two complementary weapons that should be able to help offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels put a game plan together. They also have some key players returning, such as second-year wideout Kyle Williams. He should be able to take another step in this offense.

All this receiver depth is certainly a positive thing. However, that begs the question of where Boutte will fit. He certainly has talent, and he has been able to provide positive contributions to the Patriots’ offense. However, because of his solid year last year, he may be expendable more so now than ever. The Patriots are in a unique position here. They could try to strike while the iron is hot and get a decent return for a wide receiver that appears to be on the upswing career-wise. It will be interesting to see what their final decision is.