Patriots Legend Adam Vinatieri Roasts Bill Belichick at Hall of Fame Speech

There was a New England Patriots legend inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Kicker Adam Vinatieri, who had multiple game-winning kicks in the Super Bowl for New England, earned the honor.

One Patriots legend who, surprisingly, got snubbed was head coach Bill Belichick. He wouldn’t attend at all as a result, but Vinatieri made sure to bring him up and roast his former head coach.

“I would repeat those last few statements about Coach Bill Belichick as well,” Vinatieri said. “Thank you for demanding excellence every single day. Your preparation, discipline, and attention to detail shaped far more than my football career. Unfortunately, Bill couldn’t make it here today. There’s a lot going on at UNC right now.”

Belichick is, of course, entering his second season at North Carolina. His first year was a bit of a disaster, going 4-8 with plenty of off-field distractions. Now, going into his second season, his GM, Michael Lombardi, has been put on administrative leave due to an internal investigation. Meanwhile, his son and defensive coordinator, Steve Belichick, is on medical leave.

Of course, Vinatieri would call out Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, in particular. In the process, he earned a long round of laughter.

“He may be on a recruiting trip right now looking for the next Lawrence Taylor,” Vinatieri said. “I thought it was because training camp had already started, but in truth, it’s because he’s judging his girlfriend’s cheerleading competition.”

Once the laughter died down, Vinatieri did take a second to praise Belichick, calling the Patriots coach the greatest of all time.

“All jokes aside,” Vinatieri added. “In my opinion, Bill is the greatest coach of all time.”

New England Patriots Kicker Adam Vinatieri Had Jokes During His Speech

While Bill Belichick may have been the biggest New England Patriots name that Adam Vinatieri targeted, he joked about his former teammates and coaches throughout the speech. That included going after Peyton Manning from his time with the Indianapolis Colts.

“And Peyton, thank you for generously donating your forehead for today’s teleprompter,” Vinatieri said. “A gigantic forehead means big brain and your football IQ is unmatched.”

However, perhaps his most memorable joke came at the expense of Pat McAfee. Now a media personality, McAfee was the punter and holder in Indianapolis, and Vinatieri wanted to make sure everyone knew who held for who.