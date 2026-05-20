Patriots Nearly Lost Eagles WR A.J. Brown To NFC Powerhouse: REPORT

The New England Patriots wanting to acquire wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles is the worst-kept secret in the NFL right now.

However, it’s no surprise that other teams were also interested in the three-time Pro Bowl receiver. And one of those organizations was the Los Angeles Rams.

And with that, during an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” NFL insider Mike Garafolo revealed that the Rams nearly completed the trade earlier this offseason.

“That was really close,” Garafolo said. “It was closer than it got with the Patriots. There was one point where overnight it sort of died and it was like late one night this could be going down, by the next morning ah you know what there’s too many moving parts here.”

However, the trade never happened, and now it will be the ultimate shock if Brown isn’t playing in Foxborough when the season begins in September.

Eagles & Patriots Likely ‘Already Agreed To Something Loosely,’ Per One Insider

No deal between the Patriots and the Eagles will likely happen before June 1, as it would cost the Eagles $43.5 million in dead cap money this season. However, if they wait until after that date, it brings the number down to $16.35 million in 2026, followed by $27.15 million in 2027.

So, in the weeks leading up to this deadline, information continues to come out from numerous different NFL Insiders. And ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided one that will certainly make Patriots fans very happy.

“My best guess is that they probably already agreed to something loosely,” he said on 97.5 The Fanatic. “They’re probably getting a one. Maybe a future one, maybe it’s a 2028. I don’t think they’ll get more than that, I think that would be the max at this point. I’d be surprised. Philly once upon a time hoped for a one and a two, I just don’t see that happening. Maybe they can get creative and swap some mid-to-late round picks to sweeten it up.”

Other teams have been rumored to be interested in the receiver as well, but where do things stand right now?

“Is there another team that gets involved here? I have not found one,” Fowler added. “It was rumored that the Chiefs, once upon a time, I was told no. The Rams we know looked into it. I don’t know if it got to a serious level, but it definitely was an inquiry and that didn’t go anywhere. Would the Rams get back involved? I don’t know that they would. So, if you can get other teams involved, perhaps Philadelphia can get more in a return. But, right now, it looks like there’s one team.”

Kayshon Boutte Likely Trade Candidate In Event of A.J. Brown Trade

If (or should we say when) the trade officially happens, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is listed as a likely trade candidate. And with that, a recent report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revealed the likely cost.

According to the insider, a trade for Boutte would cost another team “a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick right now, if anyone has an interest in him.”

This comes as Boutte has been absent from the voluntary offseason program at Gillette Stadium.