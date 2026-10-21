A.J. Brown Apologizes to Teammate After Accidental Injury Mishap

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs was moved to IR on Monday after suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter of the Week 6 win against the New York Jets.

Whilst the injury itself was no doubt painful, having fallen on it awkwardly whilst hauling in a 42-yard touchdown reception, the actions following would have been no less so.

After Doubs caught the touchdown and remained lying on the ground, teammate A.J. Brown grabbed him by the pads and trying to yank him up by his upper body, before eventually realizing that the former Green Bay Packer was hurt.

A.J. Brown Apologizes to Romeo Doubs For Trying to Pull Him Up

Speaking to the media on Tuesday regarding the incident, Brown shared that he apologized to Doubs following the incident.

“AJ Brown said he didn’t realize Romeo Doubs was hurt until after he picked him up and Doubs showed he was in discomfort.” Ari Alexander posted on X on Tuesday. “Brown said he apologized to Doubs for jostling him after he got hurt.”

Another X account, “Hater Report” posted video footage of the incident that shows Brown trying to pull Doubs up in order to celebrate the score.

Romeo Doubs Set to Spend At Least Next Month On Sidelines

Now that the fifth year pro is on injured reserve, he will not see the field for at least the next four weeks, although ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported at the time on Monday that the team do not currently expect the absence to be “long term”.

Doubs was already having a tough 2026 season; his first in New England after arriving on a four year, $68 million deal signed this offseason.

Although he leads the Patriots in receiving yards, he’s managed only 261 total in his first five games. A fairly low number considering he has been the de facto WR1 since Brown suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1. This past Sunday was his first game back since returning from IR.