A.J. Brown Arrives at Gillette Stadium Ready for Long-Awaited Patriots Return

A.J. Brown is back at Gillette Stadium. This time, he’s getting ready to play.

After four games on the sidelines, the New England Patriots’ star wide receiver arrived in Foxborough on Sunday morning ahead of his highly anticipated return against the New York Jets. And with Brown officially active for the Week 6 matchup, the wait to see him play his first home game in a Patriots uniform is finally over.

New England offered fans a glimpse of Brown’s arrival, posting a photo of the three-time Pro Bowler walking through Gillette Stadium in a brown blazer, black shirt, jeans and Cleveland Guardians cap. Coffee in hand and a bag at his side, Brown looked relaxed as he made his way through the stadium.

The Patriots captioned the photo with a smirking emoji, then followed it with a video and another message: “A.J. Brown in the building 🏠.”

For Patriots fans, the sight was worth celebrating. For Drake Maye, it means getting his top receiving weapon back just as New England’s offense is finding its stride.

A.J. Brown Returns as Patriots Offense Hits Its Stride

Brown’s arrival Sunday morning came less than 24 hours after the Patriots activated him from injured reserve, clearing the way for his first appearance since the season opener.

The veteran receiver suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, cutting his Patriots debut short after just 30 offensive snaps. He finished with three catches for 26 yards before leaving the game and subsequently landing on injured reserve.

It was a frustrating start for one of New England’s biggest offseason acquisitions, particularly after the anticipation surrounding his reunion with head coach Mike Vrabel.

But the Patriots have found ways to win without him.

After stumbling to a 1-2 start, New England has rattled off consecutive victories over the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. Maye has been particularly impressive during that stretch, throwing for 643 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception.

The Patriots put up 45 points against Las Vegas last Sunday. Now, they have an opportunity to add Brown to an offense that is already gaining momentum.

His return also comes at an important point in the schedule. New England hosts the Jets on Sunday before traveling to face the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, leaving little time between games.

How much Brown plays remains to be seen after his lengthy absence, but his availability gives the Patriots another option as they look to extend their winning streak.

Patriots Fans Celebrate Brown’s Game-Day Arrival

The reaction to Brown’s arrival showed just how eager fans have been to see him back on the field.

“oh baby, we’re so back,” one fan wrote beneath the Patriots’ post.

Another added, “Welcome back good sir.”

Some were already envisioning a memorable return.

“Looking sharp got a TD with your name today!!!” one supporter commented.

Another shared a GIF of Brown in his No. 1 Patriots jersey, writing, “LET’S GOOOO 1️⃣!!!!!!”

Brown’s game-day outfit drew its own share of attention, including one fan who joked that his coffee should have come from Dunkin’.

There was also some understandable curiosity about how Brown will fit into an offense that has enjoyed success in his absence. One commenter wondered whether his return might disrupt the rhythm New England has developed over the past two weeks.

That question will be answered on the field.

For now, Brown’s return gives the Patriots a significant offensive boost as they prepare to face an AFC East rival. And after weeks of waiting, fans finally have something more than injury updates and practice reports to celebrate.

Brown is at Gillette Stadium, he’s active, and he’s ready for his first home game as a Patriot.

New England and New York kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.