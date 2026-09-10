How Many Games Do NFL Players Typically Miss With a High-Ankle Sprain?

A.J. Brown’s Patriots debut ended with an ankle injury Wednesday night, and the immediate question around New England is an obvious one:

How long could he be out?

Right now, there is no responsible way to answer that.

The Patriots have not announced that Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain, nor have they provided a timetable for his return. The team has only confirmed an ankle injury, making any specific diagnosis or recovery estimate premature.

Brown was hurt early in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks when cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett came down on his right ankle while breaking up a pass from Drake Maye. Brown grabbed the ankle immediately, left the field and was later ruled out.

With high-ankle sprains among the injuries being discussed in the aftermath, NFL history can at least provide some context for how much time players have typically missed with that diagnosis.

NFL Players Have Missed About 3 Games on Average

High-ankle sprains, also known as syndesmotic ankle sprains, involve the ligaments that connect the tibia and fibula above the ankle.

They can be more complicated than traditional ankle sprains, and recovery varies substantially based on the severity and exact structures involved.

One study examining syndesmotic sprains in NFL players found an average absence of 3.3 games and 16.7 practices.

The range, however, was enormous. Some players missed no games, while others missed considerably more. The study also found that more severe injuries on MRI were associated with more missed time.

That makes the 3.3-game average useful as historical context, but not a forecast for Brown.

Until New England has a firm diagnosis and a clearer picture of the severity, there is simply too much variation to responsibly attach a return date to him.

CeeDee Lamb Missed 3 Games With the Injury

A recent example comes from another elite NFL receiver.

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain during Week 3 of the 2025 season. ESPN reported at the time that Lamb could miss three to four weeks.

He ultimately sat out the next three full games before returning.

That comparison is relevant because Lamb, like Brown, plays a position built around acceleration, cutting and sudden changes of direction.

It still should not be treated as a template.

Two players can suffer injuries carrying the same general diagnosis and face very different recovery timelines based on severity.

What We Know About A.J. Brown’s Injury

For the Patriots, the focus now shifts to further evaluation.

Brown left Wednesday’s game after catching three passes for 26 yards. He had also drawn a 34-yard pass-interference penalty that helped set up New England’s opening touchdown.

What remains unknown is far more important than what is known.

The Patriots have not publicly identified the exact type of ankle injury. They have not assigned a grade. They have not said whether there is ligament damage. And they have not announced how much time, if any, Brown is expected to miss.

Those answers will determine the real timeline.

For now, NFL history offers only a baseline: players diagnosed with high-ankle sprains have missed roughly three games on average, but recovery can vary dramatically.

Brown’s timeline will depend entirely on what the Patriots‘ medical staff finds next.