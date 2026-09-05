A.J. Brown Reveals What He Did After Mike Vrabel Got ‘Really Tough’ on Patriots Rookie

A.J. Brown has been on the receiving end of Mike Vrabel’s tough-love approach before.

So when the New England Patriots wide receiver watched his head coach turn his attention toward rookie Gabe Jacas this summer, Brown knew exactly what the young edge rusher was experiencing.

At first, Brown couldn’t help but laugh.

Then he decided to do something about it.

“I went to talk to Gabe because Vrabes was on him really tough, and I’d be sitting in my chair laughing just to see that process, just witness it all over again,” Brown told reporters. “But I went to have a couple words for Gabe, you know, to keep him locked in. Hopefully my words helped.”

It was a small moment, but one that says plenty about where Brown is entering his first season in New England.

Seven years ago, he was the rookie learning how to handle Vrabel. Now he’s the veteran helping another young player navigate the same demanding coach.

And Vrabel has noticed the difference.

A.J. Brown Knows Exactly What Gabe Jacas Is Going Through

Brown’s history with Vrabel stretches back to the beginning of his NFL career.

The Tennessee Titans selected Brown in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, one year after Vrabel took over as head coach. Brown immediately established himself as one of the NFL’s most promising young receivers, topping 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons.

That early success didn’t earn him much leniency from Vrabel.

Brown recalled that lesson while speaking to reporters ahead of New England’s season opener.

“I think just when I first got to the league, I think he was just trying to let me know how the game is played,” Brown said. “It’s a week-to-week league, and you got to come prepared each and every week. And it didn’t help that my first game, I had 100 yards, and he was trying to bring me down.”

Brown actually had 100 receiving yards in his NFL debut against the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Rather than let the rookie get too comfortable after an immediate breakout, Vrabel made sure the message remained the same.

One game meant very little.

Brown can laugh about it now. More tellingly, he’s reached the point in his career where he can recognize the same coaching happening to somebody else and understand why Vrabel is doing it.

Jacas, a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has received his share of hard coaching from Vrabel as he makes the transition to the NFL. Brown saw enough of his younger self in the situation to pull the rookie aside.

That’s leadership that doesn’t necessarily show up on a stat sheet.

Mike Vrabel Sees a Different A.J. Brown in New England

Vrabel knew what Brown looked like as a 22-year-old rookie. The version he reunited with in New England is different.

“I think that the maturity has been probably what I’ve appreciated seeing on a daily basis,” Vrabel told reporters. “We had A.J. as a young player, continued that relationship personally, and I could sense that he was growing and making strides in that regard.”

But Vrabel said actually being around Brown every day again has allowed him to see that growth firsthand.

“Just seeing his routine, his daily routine, and the way that he talks to the young receivers, or the way that he communicates with Todd [Downing] or Josh [McDaniels] or the quarterback,” Vrabel said. “I would say that that’s probably a little different than the day-to-day person I saw as a young player.”

That’s significant for a Patriots team that didn’t acquire Brown simply to pile up receiving yards.

New England brought in a proven No. 1 receiver to become one of Drake Maye’s most dangerous weapons. But Brown, now entering his eighth NFL season, also walked into a young locker room with the credibility to lead it.

His decision to seek out Jacas offered an early glimpse of exactly that.

Brown has already lived the experience the rookie is going through. He knows Vrabel’s standards. He knows the coach’s intensity isn’t disappearing after a good practice, a big game or a promising stretch.

And instead of merely watching Jacas figure that out himself, Brown stepped in.

A.J. Brown’s Patriots Debut Is Finally Here

Brown’s first Patriots regular-season game will come with no shortage of attention when New England opens its season against the Seattle Seahawks.

For Brown, however, there isn’t much interest in making Week 1 bigger than it needs to be.

“It’s one game, and it’s the only game that I’m thinking about,” Brown said. “There’s no build-up. At the end of the day, somebody has to win, somebody has to lose, and we’re gonna go home.”

It’s the type of perspective Vrabel once spent considerable energy trying to instill in a young Brown.

Seven years later, he may not have to anymore.

Brown isn’t just hearing that message now. He’s passing it along.