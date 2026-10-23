Patriots’ A.J. Brown Speaks out on Disappointing Performance in Loss to Bears

Veteran A.J. Brown led the New England Patriots in receiving yards against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. But in his second game back from missing four contests because of a high-ankle sprain, Brown still only had 48 receiving yards.

With Brown struggling to make big plays, the Patriots fell to the Bears 30-24 on Thursday.

Still, all was not lost according to Brown. The receiver argued to reporters after the game the more opposing defenses try to stop him, the more he is creating mismatches for teammates.

“I’m a vet. I understand how the game goes. It’s just how the game is,” Brown said, via Patriots on CLNS. “I know the type of player I am, and I know that’s always the case. Every time I line up, I get a lot of attention, so teams try to take me away.

“That gives a lot of opportunities for other guys to make plays and soften it up for me. Then whenever I get my shots, I gotta make them.”

With the shots he received Thursday, Brown caught three passes for 48 yards on six targets.

Patriots’ A.J. Brown Disappoints Again in Defeat to Bears

Getty New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown addressed his performance against the Chicago Bears after the loss.

With Brown drawing the attention he described, three other Patriots pass-catchers eclipsed the top wideout’s yardage output.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots with 93 receiving yards. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon were next with 71 and 56 receiving yards, respectively.

Stevenson gained 48 of his yards through the air on the final play on the first half. Quarterback Drake Maye found the running back on a short throw, which opened up because of a curious decision from the Bears to blitz five defenders on the play. Stevenson reached the end zone while accumulating more than half of his receiving yards in the game on the play.

The production from Henry and Raridon came during the more traditional game flow. Raridon beat his defender to haul in an impressive 30-yard touchdown during the second half.

That was great to see from the rookie, but the Patriots still need more from Brown.

The 29-year-old appears to still be finding his rhythm coming back from injury. He also doesn’t have a lot of time yet in the New England offense during the regular season.

Brown, though, wouldn’t allow those facts to be an excuse for his lack of big plays.

“There’s no time for that. I just gotta go out there and try to put my best foot forward and try to make plays,” said Brown.

In the second half Thursday night, Maye targeted Brown on a deep pass down the sideline. But he was unable to make the catch.

Brown Speaks out on QB Drake Maye

Getty Quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots fell to 4-3 with a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Besides that shot play, the Bears didn’t allow many opportunities down field for Maye. As a result, the Patriots signal-caller settled for a lot of short throws.

That kind of thing tended to frustrate Brown last season during his final year with the Philadephia Eagles. But Thursday, the receiver supported the decisions Maye made for the New England offense.

“I think Drake kind of did a really good job of just taking what they give us,” said Brown. “You gotta be patient. You can’t force it.”

The Patriots will now have some time to regroup before their next game. That could be just what Brown needs, as he continues to search for some rhythm and chemistry with Maye.

New England will next visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 on November 1.