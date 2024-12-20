Patriots OC Has Surprising Reaction to Kayshon Boutte Criticism

Alex Van Pelt doesn’t mind Kayshon Boutte calling out the New England Patriots offense for not being brave enough. The offensive coordinator understands Boutte’s words were merely the natural reaction of a wide receiver not getting enough of the ball, and Van Pelt used a Hall of Fame example to help prove his argument.

Van Pelt was asked about Boutte’s critique following Week 15’s 30-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. The OC told reporters on Thursday, December 19, “This is the best part of receiver play. It’s not changed since I’ve played. When Andre Reed didn’t get enough catches, he’d be upset and I’d understand that. It’s the competitive nature of these guys,” per MassLive.com’s Karen Guregian.

The reference to Andre Reed goes back to Van Pelt’s days as a quarterback for New England’s AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills. Reed earned seven Pro Bowl berths and went to four Super Bowls during 16 seasons in Buffalo.

Boutte is not in Reed’s bracket, nor is he ever likely to reach that status. Yet the second-year pro is receiving good coaching based on Van Pelt’s surprising and smart response to his criticism.

Kayshon Boutte’s Getting the Right Advice

Boutte was openly critical of the Pats apparent reluctance to attack man coverage early on at State Farm Stadium. Although he later made an apology, per Evan Lazar of Patriots.com, Boutte has been encouraged by Van Pelt to keep talking.

As Van Pelt explained, via Guregian, “We had a really good conversation on Monday. I just reiterated to him, if there’s something you see during the game, we can always talk about it. Communication. You can come to me during the game. Don’t wait. Let’s try and find solutions during the course of the game. But it was a real positive conversation with him. I’m excited to see him make plays for us this week.”

This was excellent advice from Van Pelt. It is better for Boutte to alert his coaches to what he’s seeing during in-game situations, when those observations have the most value.

Doing so will not only help Boutte mature as a player, but also assist Van Pelt to tailor his play calls to the specific talents of his players. Boutte, or any other player, is more likely to stay focused if his study is rewarded by a play-caller who’s willing to adjust.

Van Pelt’s words also formed another wisely diplomatic response from somebody who has been the focus of perceived criticism all week, even from his head coach.

Alex Van Pelt is Busy Deflecting Criticism

It’s been a busy week towing the party line and swatting away negative press for Van Pelt. Aside from Boutte, head coach Jerod Mayo appeared to call out his OC for not letting rookie quarterback Drake Maye run in clutch short-yardage situations against the Cardinals.

Like Boutte, Mayo attempted to walk back his initial perceived criticism. Despite his efforts, Mayo’s words were still taken as a rebuttal of Van Pelt’s performance.

To his credit, Van Pelt has continued to show support for Mayo, who is also under so-small amount of pressure after just three wins from his first 14 games in the top job. Van Pelt dismissed Mayo’s comments as having “been taken out of context,” and also confirmed “I have Jerod’s back at all costs. We have a great relationship,” per Sophie Weller of AtoZ Sports.

This response is another to the credit of Van Pelt. He’s handled a tough few days with authority and professionalism.

The next task is to improve a unit ranked 31st in points and 30th in yards, according to Pro Football Reference. If he can manage it, a beleaguered assistant coach will build a lot of goodwill for the future.