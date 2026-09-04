Alix Earle Finally Addresses Tom Brady Romance Rumors: ‘A Lot Has Changed’

Alix Earle has spent months keeping people guessing about what, exactly, has been going on between her and Tom Brady.

Now, for the first time, Earle is talking about it herself.

The social media star addressed the Brady romance speculation on her new Netflix reality series, “Earle Meets World,” which premiered September 1. But anyone hoping for a definitive relationship status didn’t exactly get one.

Instead, Earle offered a coy response that may only give people more to talk about.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Earle said when Jenna Johnson questioned her about Brady. “I’m having fun.”

And when Johnson pressed her on whether things were actually “confirmed,” Earle didn’t take the bait.

“No, I’m just having fun,” she replied, before adding: “I know, a lot has changed since last time.”

After months of sightings, reports and speculation surrounding Earle and the former New England Patriots quarterback, it was a rare moment in which Earle publicly engaged with the subject herself.

She just stopped well short of putting a label on it.

Alix Earle Gets Put on the Spot About Tom Brady

The Brady conversation unfolds while Earle is rehearsing with her former “Dancing With the Stars” partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Johnson, Chmerkovskiy’s wife, arrives with questions about Earle’s personal life and wastes little time getting to the subject everyone wants to know about.

“What is going on?” Johnson asks.

Earle laughs before telling her she’s “having fun.” Johnson then asks whether the situation is confirmed, prompting Earle to shrug before delivering her decidedly noncommittal answer.

Things get even more playful when the conversation turns to Earle’s ex-boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

After Earle says she’s doing “good” following their breakup, Johnson jokes, “Then you were like, ‘Tom, come over, cutie.’” Earle laughs and jokes that Johnson’s microphone needs to come off.

Brady even becomes a running joke elsewhere in the series.

During another scene, Earle receives a phone call from Berrios while filming with her father, Thomas “TJ” Earle. Once the call ends, her father jokingly asks whether it was about Tom.

In other words, “Earle Meets World” isn’t exactly pretending the months of Brady headlines never happened.

Neither, apparently, is Earle.

Tom Brady and Alix Earle Have Fueled Romance Buzz for Months

The speculation dates back to shortly after Earle’s December 2025 split from Berrios, whom she had dated for two years.

Brady and Earle were subsequently spotted together around New Year’s Eve in St. Barts, sparking immediate interest in whether one of the NFL’s most famous figures had a new romance.

The chatter intensified in February when the pair were spotted together again around Super Bowl festivities. PEOPLE reported at the time, citing a source, that Brady and Earle were “hooking up.”

Brady, however, didn’t publicly confirm a romance. When PEOPLE later asked him about his personal life, the seven-time Super Bowl champion emphasized how much of his time is occupied by work and his children.

That ambiguity is part of what has kept the story alive.

Now Earle has had an opportunity to shut the speculation down herself, and she didn’t do that either.

Her comments aren’t confirmation that she and Brady are in a relationship. In fact, when Johnson explicitly asked whether it was “confirmed,” Earle said no.

But “I’m just having fun” followed by “a lot has changed since last time” isn’t exactly going to quiet the conversation.

And with “Earle Meets World” now streaming on Netflix, one of the biggest celebrity-NFL storylines of the year has officially made its way onto reality television.