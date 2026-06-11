Anonymous GM Drops Truth Bomb on Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Contract Talks

The New England Patriots have had a busy offseason, but for the most part, they have made the majority of the big moves that they are going to make. After months of rumors, the team finally traded for star wide receiver A.J. Brown, giving them one of the more talented rosters in the league. However, the front office still has some work to do when it comes to cornerback Christian Gonzalez‘s contract situation.

In his first three years in the league, Gonzalez has proven himself to be one of the top players at his position in the league. Now, he’s up for a contract extension, and he hasn’t been shy in voicing his desire to receive a new deal this offseason. To this point, not much progress has been made towards an extension, but one anonymous NFL general manager dropped a bold truth bomb on this situation.

Anonymous GM Issues Confident Christian Gonzalez Message

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Gonzalez was selected by the Pats with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has shined early in his career. He only played in four games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, but the work he did during his time on the field, locking up guys like Brown, Tyreek Hill, and Garrett Wilson, showed what he was capable of.

In 2024, Gonzalez returned and proved that his early showing wasn’t a fluke, as he earned a spot on the All-Pro Second Team for his play. The next year, Gonzalez earned his first Pro Bowl selection after he helped guide New England to the Super Bowl, and while he starred during the regular season, he really showed what he was capable of during the playoffs (19 tackles, one interception, one sack, seven pass breakups).

The front office made the obvious decision to exercise the fifth-year option in Gonzalez’s rookie contract, but he is now among a group of first-rounders from the 2023 draft that are eligible for an extension. It’s a deal that Gonzalez has proven he is more than deserving of, and one general manager believes he will get the contract he is looking for before the start of the new season.

“That one gets done before the season,” the GM told Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom. “He’ll get paid.”

Patriots Should Take Care of Christian Gonzalez as Soon as Possible

Bill Belichick didn’t hit on many draft picks during his final few years in town, but he made his last first-round pick in Gonzalez count. Finding a true lockdown corner is a rarity in the NFL, but New England has that with Gonzalez. He’s only set to turn 24 years old in June, so opening up the checkbook and giving him what he wants makes a ton of sense.

Gonzalez reported for mandatory minicamp after skipping OTAs, so he’s doing his part to prove he is committed to the Patriots. The longer this situation drags on, though, the more likely it is that his stance on this subject will change. New England has time to get a deal done here, but it’s clear that this is a key piece of business that needs to get taken care of sooner rather than later.