Why Patriots’ Austin Hooper Didn’t Hit Free Agency: Drake Maye Changed Everything

Austin Hooper didn’t bother testing the free agency market this offseason. He already knew New England was where he wanted to be. The veteran tight end re-upped with the Patriots on a one-year, $5 million deal that could be worth up to $7 million with incentives — and $4 million of it is guaranteed.

After a solid 2024 campaign in New England, Hooper saw enough to stick around. More specifically, he saw Drake Maye.

“Playing with a young talented guy like Drake [Maye], I’d be lying if I didn’t say that wasn’t a big part of the equation,” Hooper told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “Once the organization extended me the opportunity, it was pretty simple.”

That quote comes from reporting by Mike D’Abate of Sports Illustrated, who notes that Hooper also pointed to the chance to continue working alongside Hunter Henry as a driving factor in his decision.

Hooper caught 45 balls for 476 yards and three touchdowns last year while appearing in all 17 games, emerging as one of the few steady hands on a Patriots offense that spent much of the year underwater. It was his first season in New England after stints with the Browns, Titans, and Raiders.

McDaniels Connection, Maye’s Rise Help Cement Fit with Patriots

The 30-year-old has history with Josh McDaniels, having played under the now-Pats offensive coordinator during their brief overlap in Las Vegas. That familiarity should help smooth the transition in Year 2 of New England’s rebuild, although Hooper has already mentioned that the transition to a new head coach hasn’t been easy.

Patriots TE Austin Hooper admits playing for Mike Vrabel was "tougher transition" at firsthttps://t.co/9OJbVISkZD pic.twitter.com/BzuVcTpFN3 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 30, 2025

Hooper praised McDaniels’ “willingness to listen” to the young quarterback and said tweaks are already being installed to support Maye’s development. With Henry still in place, and rookies like Jahiem Bell, Jack Westover, C.J. Dippre and Gee Scott Jr. fighting for snaps, the tight end room is crowded — but experienced.

Drafted by Atlanta in 2016, Hooper’s best years came with the Falcons, where he earned Pro Bowl nods in 2018 and 2019. His four-year stop in Cleveland was lucrative but inconsistent. Now back in a system he knows, with a quarterback he believes in, Hooper’s betting his second year in Foxborough might just be his most impactful in years.