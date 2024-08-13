Patriots Ex-Starting QB Predicted Among ‘Biggest Names’ to Be Cut

Are we calling Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe a big name these days? Sure, he does have experience as an NFL starter, and that will bring with it some name recognition, but he is also the same Zappe who could not beat out Mac Jones for the starting job.

Still, at Bleacher Report, they’ve put together a list of the biggest cut candidates for NFL teams here in training camp, in an article titled, “2024 NFL Roster Bubble: Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut.” While four of the players on the list are wide receivers, only one is a quarterback. That’s Zappe.

In two seasons with the Patriots, Zappe made 14 appearances and eight starts, with a respectable 4-4 record playing for poor teams. Zappe raised some hopes about his prospects as a rookie in 2022 when he won two games while filling in for Jones, who was out with an injury, but Jones ultimately took the job back. Jones lost that job last year, though, and Zappe went 2-4 in six starts.

Zappe had a quarterback rating of 68.7 last season, and threw nine interceptions with just six touchdowns. He had a Pro Football Focus grade of just 52.2 last year, which ranked 36th out of 38 quarterbacks.

Bailey Zappe Could Land as a Backup Elsewhere

Zappe probably has a place in the NFL as a backup quarterback. But he just does not have a place with the Patriots, not with No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye on hand and “bridge” starter Jacoby Brissett in New England for at least a season. The Patriots are intrigued by the talent of rookie Joe Milton III, too, so if they keep three quarterbacks, that means Zappe is out.

Wrote B/R’s Kristopher Knox: “Good backup quarterbacks usually don’t have to worry about their roster spots in August because NFL teams typically put a premium on depth at the game’s most important position.

“Bailey Zappe may not be considered a good starter, but with eight starts on his resume and a .500 record, he’s certainly a good backup. At times over the past two years, he even outplayed 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones for the New England Patriots. …

“Brissett and Maye aren’t going anywhere, so Zappe is competing with rookie sixth-round pick Joe Milton III for the QB3 spot. … If New England is eyeing the playoffs in 2024, it might prefer the experienced, steady hand behind Brissett and Maye. It’s rebuilding, though, and likely to value a player with Milton’s long-term potential highly.”

Patriots’ Interesting QB Room

Milton might be the most interesting player in Patriots camp. He has always intrigued scouts with his raw ability, and powerful arm, but he has frustrated coaches with his inability to put things together on the field. He was impressive in the Patriots’ first preseason game, though, leading a touchdown drive on 4-for-6 passing with 54 yards in the air and 22 yards as a runner.

But how will the Patriots use Milton? Will he play at all this season, even as a surprise dual-threat option? If he does not play, it will be tough for him to develop. And surely the Patriots’ hope is that Milton does not need to play—the team wants Maye to take over as starter at some point this season.

Mayo, for one, already seems to be among the coaches who might be frustrated by Milton’s style.

“Yeah, you know, just watching Joe run around and that athleticism is always a welcome sight. In saying that, there are still things for him to work on,” Mayo said, via Patriots.com. “One thing would be ball security. I know it looked cool, but it’s always a dangerous thing, swinging the ball around like that, but this is a guy who is working hard every single day and getting better.”